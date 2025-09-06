After 80 furious minutes of thrilling Super League entertainment, in a West Yorkshire derby which had plenty of twists, turns and drama, Cas deservedly ended a woeful five-game losing run to put a serious dent in Trin’s ambitions for a play-off place.

Daryl Powell’s men, despite the 26-22 loss, are still in sixth, one place and one point above Hull FC, who could leapfrog Trin should they cause a shock of their own at city rivals, and league leaders, KR, on Sunday.

“It is still in our hands,” admitted Powell after the game. “But we need to be better than that against anybody. We just weren’t good enough.

“Ultimately it is a missed opportunity. Let’s see what happens on Sunday but if we win our last two games, potentially, we still have a chance.

“But if we are going to play like that, you can forget it. We were way off our standard.”

He added: “It is pretty frustrating. There wasn’t any point in the game where we were playing that well. I thought Cas played really well. They had loads of energy and emotion around the place. They grabbed hold of that and they deserved to win.

“It is disappointing. We knew they would come after us. We scored early but after that we didn’t manage the game well at all. We were loose, we made errors, we missed tackles.

“They out-worked us and they were the better team. If we’d have nabbed it at the end it would have been a travesty.

“It should have been us that looked to have had that energy. I expected us to be way better than that. Our management of the game was nothing short of second rate. It was just so poor.

“They had some players who had their best game of the season and we had a few who had, potentially, their worst.”

The Tigers’ interim head coach, Chris Chester, was all smiles after the rare win.

He said: “I am just really pleased for the players because it has been a really tough year for a lot of reasons. We know, as a club, we have got to be a lot better next year. I am proud of the boys, they have given everything for the shirt and for the town.

“Our guys put in an unbelievable effort for the full 80 minutes. It was pretty special. It is an unbelievable win. I have got to credit the staff. They work really hard behind the scenes and they came up with a really good plan this week. The lads were great.

“It’s a derby game, it means a lot to the town. Collectively we just needed to turn up tonight and we did.

“It is so frustrating because where did that performance come from? Why can’t we do that every week?

“It’s a win against Wakefield and I thought we were very good. I am pleased we can send these loyal fans of ours home happy.”

Take a look at these photos from last night's game

