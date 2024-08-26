Wakefield Trinity celebrate sealing top spot with impressive eight-try display at Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two trophies down – one to go for ​Wakefield Trinity as they now just have the Betfred Championship Grand Final to aim for after clinching the League Leaders’ Shield at The Shay.

​A typically commanding display and a 48-6 victory over Halifax Panthers ensured that Daryl Powell’s men will finish at the top of the Championship standings for 2024 as well as winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley.

Jubilant scenes followed the victory as Trinity were presented with the League Leaders’ Shield to mark a brilliant campaign that has seen them win 20 of their 21 Championships matches so far.

The latest victory was rarely in doubt once Josh Griffin put them ahead with the opening try on four minutes following Jermaine McGillvary’s superb offload after he got on the end of a Max Jowitt kick.

Liam Hood dives over for a Wakefield Trinity try. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Jowitt defied the windy conditions to add an impressive touchline conversion and went on to have another good day with the boot, kicking eight goals. He also marked his 150th appearance with a try and was joined on the scoresheet by six of his teammates in a strong all-round display.

Halifax thought they had hit back when Joe Keyes got the ball down over the line following Louis Jouffret’s kick, but a touch judge flag denied them.

Further pressure was repelled before the visitors scored their second try, Liam Hood racing onto Lachlan Walmsley’s kick to touch down.

Two more tries followed before half-time with Walmsley and Iain Thornley combining to send McGillvary over then Jowitt getting his try, backing up a break involving Griffin and McGillvary.

Wakefield Trinity's Thomas Doyle looks up after getting the ball down over the line. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

A trickier start to the second half saw skipper Matty Ashurst sin-binned for something he said to the referee and the Panthers took advantage of their extra man when Charlie Graham collected Jouffret’s long pass to score in the corner.

Another chance went begging and once restored to their full number Trinity took command again with Thomas Doyle powering over after throwing a dummy to create some space near the line.

Winger Derrell Olpherts came up with his usual try after good work by Jowitt – getting better every week in the half-back role he has switched to.

Hood then charged over for his second try and it was all over bar the celebrations.

There was time, however, for Ashurst to join in the fun with a late try to complete the scoring on a day to remember for the Wakefield faithful.

"Our yardage play was really good, we made big metres,” said head coach Powell.

"Then when we got into good attacking positions we looked efficient.

"We’re not free flowing at the minute – I don’t think we can be with the positional changes.

"But people that are slotting in are doing well. Max (Jowitt) and Liam Kay are doing a great job (at half-back) and Lachlan (Walmsley) is growing all the time, as a full-back and as a professional player.”