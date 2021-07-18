Wakefield Trinity CEO hits out at 'random' disciplinary charges

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 09/07/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 14 - Wakefield Trinity v St Helens - The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - A general view of Wakefield playing St Helens.

The Wakefield duo were both hit with a one-match ban following the loss to St Helens earlier this month.

Trinity suffered defeat to Salford after having 14 players unavailable through injury, suspensions or for Covid-19 related reasons.

Carter hit out at the appeal process and expressed sympathy to St Helens player Sione Mata’utia, who also picked up a suspension which caused him to miss facing his brother, Peter

Mata’utia, in the Challenge Cup final against Castleford Tigers at Wembley.

Prior to kick-off against Salford, a statement from Carter read: “Monday morning then brings some random charges against Joe Arundel, Ryan Hampshire and Sione Mata’utia.

“I’ve had two other CEOs contact me asking what the incidents were, because they’ve watched the video and can’t find anything.

“Jonny Lomax takes the ball to the line, and Rocky Hampshire literally pushes him open-palmed in the back. Jonny jumps up and takes the ball at first receiver on the next play. No complaint, no penalty, play on.

“Joe Arundel loses his legs on a slippery surface but completes the tackle without any complaint from the opposition.

“Sione goes to pressure a kicker like is seen in every single game.

“No complaints from the kicker who bounces back up and plays on. No complaints from us as a club.

“It was a tough game and the best team won.

“Sione now misses a Challenge Cup Final against his brother on the back of it. I guarantee I could find 20 worse incidents in our game.

“I am all for eradicating foul play, but these are just one nameless person’s opinion on a Monday morning.

“In the eight years I’ve been in charge, I think I’ve only appealed two charges. That’s because it’s impossible to win an appeal.

“It would be really interesting to see what percentage of appeals have ever been overturned.

“You have to prove you’re innocent, contrary to common law. What a way to feel in an ‘elite’ sport.

“At a time where we are all struggling to fulfil matches through various factors, to lose two players to these offences just takes the biscuit.