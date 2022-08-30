Wakefield Trinity chief: We could have been fighting for play-offs
Despite success in their relegation fight Wakefield Trinity chief executive Michael Carter has admitted to being frustrated by his team’s season.
In a message to supporters Carter reckoned Trinity could have been fighting for a play-offs spot at the end of the season instead of fighting for survival and now battling to keep their best players.
He said: “There is a massive frustration and a big disappointment from me about how the season has played out.
"I look at games I feel we should have won; Huddersfield at home, Toulouse twice, Hull KR away, Catalans at home and maybe the St Helens game and looked at potentially 12 points drifting away.
"Adding them to our total, means we should be challenging in the play-offs, not facing a tumultuous off season.
“The big disadvantage for any club down the bottom and faced with relegation for next season is retention and recruitment for the following season.
"It means we are going to have to be very smart this off-season.
"Players quite rightly want to secure their futures as soon as possible and a lot of those leaving tied deals up back in May when we were in no such position to offer Super League deals that would stand up.
"I do believe there will be opportunities amongst this though, especially from the World Cup.”
Carter added: “The climate is also very challenging for all concerned and especially fans regarding the cost of living etc.
"Whilst we had to live with a half million reduction in broadcast monies per club on the eve of the season, we have also seen gate receipts reduce by nearly 20% and merchandise revenues down 33% since pre-covid.
"This is not having a go at anyone, but it is a fact of life, and one we have had to also manage when trying to keep the club operational.
"Yet some ‘fans’ seem to think the Board can uncover some more magic money trees at the bottom of the garden. Unfortunately, we have yet to find them.
"What we have managed to do is bring players in early, that were earmarked for next year. Jorge Taufua will become a firm favourite with his hard-hitting style. Rob Butler came in from Warrington and we look forward to watching him after a full pre-season, bearing in mind he’d played only five games in two years before joining us. Josh Bowden joined us and has been very impressive in the middle for us and we also hope to tie up a deal for Jamie Shaul who has provided maturity and organisation at the back.
“We also expect Sam Eseh to make a good contribution next year after proving his worth in the Championship this year whilst out on loan at Featherstone.”
Wakefield have confirmed that 10 players are leaving – Jacob Miller, Tom Johnstone, Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, James Batchelor, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Sid Adebiyi, Thomas Minns and Bill Tupou, who has retired.