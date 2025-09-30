Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell calls for 18th man substitute rule to be tweaked

Daryl Powell was unhappy that Wakefield Trinity could not use their 18th man against Leigh Leopards after a second match ending injury caused by foul play. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

​Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell wants to see changes brought in with the 18th man rule that allows Super League teams to use an extra substitute.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Trinity were denied their 18th man in their play-off game at Leigh Leopards despite losing Seth Nikotemo to a shoulder injury caused by a Lachlan Lam tackle that was punished by a penalty.

They were already a man down by this stage with another forward, Matty Storton, suffering a knee injury early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams are allowed to use an 18th man if there are two failed head assessments or if a player suffers a match-ending injury as a result of foul play and the player who committed the offence is either sin-binned or sent-off.

But because referee Liam Moore deemed the penalty sufficient and did not produce a card Wakefield were unable to make use of their 18th man, Mathieu Cozza.

“I thought we should have been able to use our 18th man when Seth got dumped on his shoulder, but allegedly you can’t do that,” said Powell.

"I think it’s wrong – it’s foul play. It doesn’t make sense to me. You shouldn’t have to be put in the bin, if someone’s got injured it’s foul play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s a nonsense, which is something we have to see a fair bit with the rules at times.

“That hurt us because we had two blokes sat on their backsides, one through foul play but we couldn’t do anything about it. We might as well have sent our 18th man home.

"It’s a ridiculous way of policing the law. Foul play is foul play is foul play, whether it’s send-off or not.

“I don’t think that we would have won the game anyway, or using our 18th man was going to help us win, but we talk about player welfare and then we fight against it at times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell also questioned the refereeing of games in play-off games where officials look to make as few decisions as possible.

While Moore certainly let the Leigh game flow with just three penalties and two six agains ruled in the 80 minutes there were offences ignored that would have been pulled up in regular games.

"We are trying to go through the whole game without giving a penalty,” added Powell. "You don’t want to see a lot of penalties, but sometimes when it gets to this time of year you are letting some things go – both ways to be honest.”