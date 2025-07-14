Wakefield Trinity coach pleased with 'improving' and 'consistent' Lachlan Walmsley

Lachlan Walmsley has signed a new one-year deal with Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Head coach Daryl Powell is pleased that Lachlan Walmsley’s dream of playing in Super League is set to be extended after his consistent performances have earned him a new deal with Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Powell believes Walmsley has proved himself a quality player at the top level after previously showing up as one of the Championship’s best performers.

He was out of contract at the end of the current season and was considered likely to be on the move, but recent impressive performances have persuaded Trinity to keep the winger or full-back around for at least one more year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year old has scored seven tries in his debut Super League season, backing up a prolific career in the Championship where he scored 98 tries in 93 games across four seasons with Whitehaven, Halifax and Trinity.

“Lachlan came in as a raw player from the Championship and has grown into a consistent performer at Super League level, said Trinity boss Powell.

"He has improved in all the key areas in his game, which is always great to see as a coach.

"He also fits perfectly into the group as a character and person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a pleasure to coach and I’m delighted he agreed to stay with the club for another year.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “Lachlan has made great progress since joining the club at the start of the 2024 season.

"He has ingrained himself in our culture and has become a real fans favourite.

"We are delighted to be keeping him for another 12 months and seeing him continue to grow at Wakefield Trinity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walmsley is excited with the direction Trinity are heading in and pleased to be a part of it.

He commented: “I’ve really enjoyed the last two years with Wakefield and I’m really happy to extend for another year.

"The fans have been absolutely amazing and I can’t wait to be running out at Belle Vue in front of more packed out crowds.

"As a club, Trinity is going in a positive direction and I’m excited to be a part of it.”