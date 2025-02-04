Wakefield Trinity complete squad for 2025 with signing of 'exciting' young duo

​Wakefield Trinity have moved to fill what they see as the last gaps in their squad for 2025 with the signing of two more young ambitious players.

Australian prop Caius Faatili fills the club’s final overseas quota spot while Neil Tchamambe will add more competition among the outside backs and is seen as a big player for the future.

The 23-year-old Faatili arrives on a one-year deal from Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons after making 22 appearances for them, scoring eight tries in 2024.

He will arrive in Wakefield this week and will be aiming to be available for the opening Super League match at Leeds Rhinos.

Neil Tchamambe has moved to Wakefield Trinity from Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Faatili faces big competition for a starting place with Trinity already having a powerful pack, but head coach Daryl Powell is backing him to make an impact when his chance comes.

He said: “He fits into our recruitment strategy of young ambitious overseas players.

"We think we have found another quality addition in Caius whose leg speed and aggressive ball carrying will add another dimension to our pack.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “After an extensive search we are delighted to bring in Caius into our already strong forward pack. He’s a little bit different to what we already have and we fully believe he will compliment our squad nicely.

"He’s a young, hungry, ambitious player who is willing to come to the UK to make a big impact on his career and in Super League.”

Mills is also excited to see what 19-year-old, 6ft 4 Tchamambe, who started out at Leeds Rhinos, can bring to the team following his move from Hull KR on a swap deal seeing Noah Booth going the other way.

He added: “Neil is a big athletic outside back who we have been monitoring for a while now. We feel this is a great time to bring him into the club while we see how he develops.

"He is one that we see as having a bright future within the game and I for one am excited to see what sort of player he becomes.”

The new Trinity players are keen to get started.

Faatili said: “I’m excited to see where the club can get to now that they’re back in Super League and I’m looking forward to being a part of that journey.

"I’ve heard a lot about the Wakefield fans and I can’t wait to play in front of a packed out crowd.”

Tchamambe said: “I’ve played against the club a number of times throughout my career and it is a wonderful club to be a part of.

"It feels like a new club with the new stand and faces around the place.

" Everyone has already been very welcoming. There are a number of familiar faces within the playing group that I’ve either played with at Hull KR or with Yorkshire and England.

"My goal is to play first team rugby this year, hopefully I’ll get that chance this season.”

Trinity, who called off their scheduled friendly at Doncaster last weekend, play their first competitive match this Saturday when they face Goole Vikings in a third round Challenge Cup tie.

The game was due to be held at Goole’s home ground but after an agreement between the two clubs, it will now be played at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, kick-off 3pm.