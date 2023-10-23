News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Wakefield Trinity confirm that head coach Mark Applegarth has left the club along with assistant Sean Long

Head coach Mark Applegarth has left Wakefield Trinity with immediate effect along with his assistant Sean Long.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Applegarth has opted not to stay with the Belle Vue club, who are set to appoint Daryl Powell as new head coach when the proposed takeover deal is completed.

It is believed he was offered another role, but after being head coach for the 2023 season lifelong Trinity fan Applegarth has decided to have a clean break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief executive Michael Carter explained: “I’ve spoke to Mark at length regarding his role at the club with the imminent takeover and Mark has decided to seek pastures new.

Mark Applegarth's time at Wakefield Trinity is over. Photo by Paul Currie/SWpix.comMark Applegarth's time at Wakefield Trinity is over. Photo by Paul Currie/SWpix.com
Mark Applegarth's time at Wakefield Trinity is over. Photo by Paul Currie/SWpix.com
Most Popular

"When Mark joined the club back in 2016, he managed to turn a failing Academy into one that has consistently produced players and being assessed as good, and in some parts excellent by the RFL. This was no mean achievement given the shoestring budget he was operating with.

"Then when given the chance to become head coach, despite the numerous challenges, financial and otherwise, he gave it his all, and his work ethic for this club can only be admired.

"Mark has given his heart and soul to this club and will be sorely missed. But I wish him, and his family, every success for the future, and he is welcome back at any time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brave the cold with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation as Under the Stars returns for 2023

Applegarth said: “Firstly I’d like to thank Michael and the board for the opportunity to lead this great club and the support they have shown me, not only this year, but since I first came back in 2016.

"It’s been a privilege and an honour to coach my hometown club. Whilst it was disappointing for it to finish as it has under challenging circumstances, the opportunity doesn’t come round often.

"I gave it everything I had with every decision made with the best interests of the club at heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I genuinely wish Matt, Daryl and the rest of the new team well. It’s an exciting time to be supporting Wakefield and after speaking with Matt on numerous occasions, I know he has a burning desire to take this club back to where it belongs, which is challenging for honours on a regular basis.”

Assistant coach Long has also now left Trinity after a short spell as Applegarth’s number two and the club have thanked him for his service and dedication in his time at Wakefield.

Related topics:Wakefield TrinityMichael CarterBelle VueDaryl PowellTrinityRFL