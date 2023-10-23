Wakefield Trinity confirm that head coach Mark Applegarth has left the club along with assistant Sean Long

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applegarth has opted not to stay with the Belle Vue club, who are set to appoint Daryl Powell as new head coach when the proposed takeover deal is completed.

It is believed he was offered another role, but after being head coach for the 2023 season lifelong Trinity fan Applegarth has decided to have a clean break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Michael Carter explained: “I’ve spoke to Mark at length regarding his role at the club with the imminent takeover and Mark has decided to seek pastures new.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Applegarth's time at Wakefield Trinity is over. Photo by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

"When Mark joined the club back in 2016, he managed to turn a failing Academy into one that has consistently produced players and being assessed as good, and in some parts excellent by the RFL. This was no mean achievement given the shoestring budget he was operating with.

"Then when given the chance to become head coach, despite the numerous challenges, financial and otherwise, he gave it his all, and his work ethic for this club can only be admired.

"Mark has given his heart and soul to this club and will be sorely missed. But I wish him, and his family, every success for the future, and he is welcome back at any time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applegarth said: “Firstly I’d like to thank Michael and the board for the opportunity to lead this great club and the support they have shown me, not only this year, but since I first came back in 2016.

"It’s been a privilege and an honour to coach my hometown club. Whilst it was disappointing for it to finish as it has under challenging circumstances, the opportunity doesn’t come round often.

"I gave it everything I had with every decision made with the best interests of the club at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I genuinely wish Matt, Daryl and the rest of the new team well. It’s an exciting time to be supporting Wakefield and after speaking with Matt on numerous occasions, I know he has a burning desire to take this club back to where it belongs, which is challenging for honours on a regular basis.”