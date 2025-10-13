Wakefield Trinity duo included in England squad for upcoming massive Ashes series

Tom Johnstone (left) and Mike McMeeken (right) have been on England duty together before against Tonga. They are now aiming to make the team to take on Australia. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

​Wakefield Trinity stars Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone have made the cut to be included in England’s 24-man squad for the forthcoming Ashes Test series with Australia.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is another indication of the increasing status of the club that they have two players going head to head with the mighty Aussies just a year after they were a Championship team.

But after their consistently high standard performances in Wakefield shirts on the return to Super League in 2025 both McMeeken and Johnstone have fully deserved their call-ups and will now be hoping to make the final 17 for the first Test at Wembley on Saturday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both already have caps with McMeeken having made 12 international appearances since 2017 and making the squad for the 2017 and 2021 World Cups.

Johnstone made his England debut against France in 2018 in his previous spell with Trinity and will be looking to add to his five caps.

He faces competition in the wing spots from Hull KR’s Grand Final hero Joe Burgess who has not been in the England set-up since 2015 and Dom Young, who plays in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, but who was born in Dewsbury.

Leeds Rhinos’ Man of Steel Jake Connor has been left out of the squad with Warrington’s George Williams, Wigan’s Harry Smith and Hull KR’s Grand Final man of the match Mikey Lewis the half-backs selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited by the 24 players we have selected ahead of this upcoming Ashes series,” said England head coach Shaun Wane.

"There were some tough decisions to be made given the quality we have across both Super League and the NRL and that’s never easy, but I am confident that the 24 selected will give us the best chance of winning this series.

“The return of The Ashes has been a long time coming and we now have the chance to face off against the Kangaroos and look to make history by being the first English side to win the Ashes in over 50 years.

England’s ABK Beer Ashes squad is: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Joe Burgess (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).