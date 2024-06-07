Wakefield Trinity fans send good luck messages to the team ahead of 1895 Cup final at Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of Saturday’s big match, Trinity fans have been sending good luck messages to the team via the Wakefield Express Facebook page.

Clare Louise said: "45 years since we were last there. Good luck to each and everyone of you. We will be loud and proud. We are the mighty Wakey Trin and we’re off to WEM BER LEE."

Richard Tinker said: "It's been 45 years since I was last at Wembley to see Wakefield Trinity. Let's make sure we win it this time in preparation for the Challenge Cup Final in 2025!"

Angie Downing Widdop said: "45 years of hurt, never stop believing boys, there's at least seven thousand fans including myself that'll be there willing you to win. Good luck lads and up the Trin."

Wakefield Trinity will face Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, June 8

Paul Walton said: "Forget about what occasion it is, the fact that our city's rugby league team are finally back at Wembley after 45 years of trials, hope and tribulations is very special indeed. Can't wait to be there on 8th June and hope we bring the cup home with us. Up The Trin."

Vicky Richardson said: "Bring your game lads! The fans will bring the support! Good luck, up the Trin! Wembley 2024."

Darren Gill said: "45 years of hurt. Come on lads do this for all of us, for the club and for the city."

Alison North said: "Wakefield is buzzing at the moment thanks to Trinity best of luck lads enjoy the experience will be watching in a bar in Spain hopefully will be on!!"

Ann Land said: "Good luck to all at Wakefield Trinity this is going to be an amazing experience going with my grandson. I remember the open top bus on Wood Street with players of '79."

Andy Wtid Harrison said: "I've waited 40 years for a trip to Wembley always thought as years pass I'll never get my day. Finally my dream is here and no better day to spend with all my kids. Best of luck and let's bring that trophy home. Loud and proud."

Andy Keany said: "Good luck Wakey can't wait to see play at Wembley for first time been a Trinity fan for 36 years. Red, White and Blue Army."

Blake Lowden said: "Massive good luck to the lads at Wembley. Never been to Wembley before and what a first trip this is to watch the boys. Up the Trin."

Brasil Matty Parkinson said: "Like a lot of Wakey people say who were born in the late 70s to early 80s, it's a dream and it's our city and we are all Wakey, loud and proud,.up the Trin."

Erica Ezz said: "We can do this my boys of Wakefield Trinity, you're awesome, stay positive, let's show people that we are loud and proud of everything we do for our home city of Wakefield. Let's have this big trophy in our new stadium, up the mighty Wakefield Trinity xxx Wembley 2024."

Maureen Hill said: "Come on Trinity you can do anything you set your mind to. BELIEVE. GOOD LUCK."