After losing two players to local rivals Castleford Tigers for 2026 Wakefield Trinity have brought one across the other way with the signing of Will Tate.

The 23-year-old has signed on a one-year deal and will give competition for places in the outside backs at Belle Vue.

Tate has been troubled by injuries with just 15 appearances in two-and-a-half years with the Tigers, but after regaining full fitness he showed what he could do in Super League in 2025, particularly in Castleford’s final game of the season at St Helens when he bagged a hat-trick of tries.

He previously made 16 appearances for Hull KR after coming through the City of Hull Academy.

“We are delighted to bring Will to Wakefield Trinity, he’s a player we have been monitoring during his time at Castleford Tigers and it’s a great opportunity for Will to showcase his talent and grow within our environment.” said Trinity director of rugby Ste Mills.

Tate’s arrival has allowed Wakefield to send their promising winger Neil Tchamambe out on a season-long loan to London Broncos to gain some valuable first team experience.

The 20-year-old winger will look to continue his development in the capital playing regularly in the Championship for an ambitious Broncos side looking to challenge at the top of the competition as they press their claims for a future Super League spot.

Tchamambe spent time on loan with League One side Google Vikings in 2025, playing 10 times, before making his Super League debut on loan with Salford Red Devils, impressing during four appearances in which he scored two tries.

Trinity hold a recall option on the loan which will give the club the chance to bring the winger back to the club at any point during 2026.

Mills explained: “A season long loan with the London Broncos will provide Neil a great living experience and some valuable first team rugby.

"We see this as a perfect opportunity for Neil to keep developing on his rugby league journey with the ultimate end goal of playing week in, week out for Wakefield Trinity in Super League.”

Trinity duo Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone, meanwhile, will be hoping to keep their England place for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Everton’s ground this Saturday.

Prop McMeeken and winger Johnstone made the England 17 for the first Test at Wembley and battled hard, but could not help them overcome a strong Aussie side who ran out 26-6 winners.