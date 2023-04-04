News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Trinity have key players back for Rivals Round clash with Castleford Tigers

​After being down to bare bones last week Wakefield Trinity look to be in a healthier position ahead of their massive local derby at Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 4th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

In his 21-man match squad head coach Mark ​Applegarth has been able to choose no less than five players who were unavailable last week and also makes room for new signing Nathan Mason, who has arrived on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

Key players Renouf Atoni, Kevin Proctor, Jorge Taufua have delivered a timely boost as they are all in contention to start along with hooker Liam Hood, back after failing a head injury assessment, and back rower Sam Hewitt, who had to sit out the St Helens game last weekend on a one-match suspension.

Recent recruit Will Dagger is likely to start at full-back while Innes Senior is expected to play on the wing again after his short term loan move from Huddersfield.

Kevin Proctor is back in the Wakefield Trinity squad for the short trip to play Castleford Tigers. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.comKevin Proctor is back in the Wakefield Trinity squad for the short trip to play Castleford Tigers. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
He was joined by another player from the Giants this week in experienced prop forward Mason who has been brought in on an initial two-week loan deal to bolster Trinity’s pack.

Head coach Mark Applegarth explained the decision to add the 29-year-old Huddersfield man to his options.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring Nathan in at this time.

"He’s an experienced forward who adds some size and quality to our pack ahead of some big games that are coming up.

Nathan Mason in action for Huddersfield Giants against his new club, Wakefield Trinity, as he combines with Matty English to tackle Lee Gaskell. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comNathan Mason in action for Huddersfield Giants against his new club, Wakefield Trinity, as he combines with Matty English to tackle Lee Gaskell. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
"I’d like to thank Huddersfield for allowing Nathan to link up with us and I’m looking forward to working with him over the next few weeks.”

Mason joins a Wakefield side low on confidence after losing all of their Betfred Super League games so far in 2023.

After seeing Trinity nilled again in a 38-0 loss to champions St Helens last weekend, Applegarth said: “We’re in a fight.

"We’ve got to show that calmness under the storm and at the moment we just look exactly where we are on the table. We look desperate.

"We just need to show composure about what we do.

“We’ve got some big names coming back. Liam Hood will be available, as should Kevin Proctor and Renouf Atoni. Josh Bowden and Kelepi Tanginoa are not far off.

“There is some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of experience and strike threat."

