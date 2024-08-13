Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head coach Daryl Powell believes his Wakefield Trinity side set the standards he is looking for in the remainder of the season when they outplayed Sheffield Eagles at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Trinity made it three wins this season over the South Yorkshire side when they beat them 42-6 and Powell hailed the performance as the best since his side played them at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final back in June.

He said: “Our attitude and class with the ball was great and all-round it was a really good effort.

“I don’t think we’ve played like that since the final and it’s almost like a comeback victory to our standards.

Max Jowitt was man of the match and kicked seven goals in Wakefield Trinity's third win over Sheffield Eagles this season. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"We’ve been up and down with our standards, but that was exactly what we needed and what we’ve spoken about.

"For us it’s about consistency now and it’s a statement victory in terms of standards. A statement more internally than anything else.

"It reflected how we trained and we were class, just our intent to defend.”

On the way the Sheffield game went Powell explained: "The first half was a really tough game – Sheffield really got after us – but we dominated territory and dominated the game.

"In terms of the way we went after the game it was really class from the boys.

"Defensively we were great, intense and really aggressive and we won a lot of contacts.

“I thought in terms of intent we were right up there at our best this year and we take some dealing with when that’s the case. We were really consistent right across the game.”

Powell is now looking forward to having more players to choose from in the coming weeks with several on the way back after being sidelined by injury.

He added: “We’re going to have some challenges, but we have a lot of home games, which is a benefit and we are going to get some players coming back.

"We’ve got Bowds (Josh Bowden) coming back next week, we’ve got Renouf (Atoni) just round the corner and Isaiah (Vagana) coming back pretty soon, which will be great.

"We've got a great opportunity to really drive towards the end of the year and be at our very best every single week, especially as players come back and it freshens us up a little bit.

"Hopefully we get an opportunity to play in big games at the end of the year and then we see how good we can be.”