Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth keen for players to make a fresh start

Trinity were one of the first Super League clubs to begin their preparations for the 2023 season and are already well on with the hard work needed for them to finish higher up the table than in 2022.

Applegarth met the players as a group for the first time last week and swiftly left them in no doubt that they are in for a tough pre-season.

"My philosophy will be different," he said.

"I've got new ideas. I'm not saying one is right and one is wrong – it's just about putting my personal touch on it.

"I have a different perspective than Willie (Poching). It's a fresh start and the players will definitely know we are training.

"How we finished last year was really good, but we've obviously had a lot of players come and go.

"New philosophies will be instilled. I like to throw the ball about and play rugby. It's important we stay true to that but I'll be expecting a very hardworking, gritty, tough team to beat.

"It's really important we get that grit back in our D. Getting the balance between the two is the Holy Grail."

Applegarth wants to see his team chance their arm when the opportunities arise.

He added: “We encourage the young kids to play what they see and try to make sure it's not boring and robotic. It did get a bit boring and robotic with everyone playing the same stuff.

