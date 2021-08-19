Wakefield Trinity head into derby with Castleford Tigers full of confidence

WINNING FEELING: Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob Miller pictured during Sunday’s victory over Warrington Wolves.

Trinity are set to do battle with their district rivals on Saturday night, fresh from ending their five-game losing streak with victory over the Wire in interim coach Willie Poching’s first game in charge.

The New Zealander took over last week after Chris Chester was relieved of his duties with Trinity 11th in the Super League table, with just four wins in 17 league games.

This weekend, Wakefield turn their attention to a derby clash with Castleford, aiming to defeat their rivals for the first time since early 2015.

“It’s going to be hard,” admitted Miller.

“We have to show up with the right attitude again to give ourselves the best chance of success.

“We’ll take plenty from Sunday and we are looking forward to it.”

Miller admitted there were mixed feelings following Sunday’s win over Warrington.

The Trinity captain was delighted by the display from the Belle Vue outfit but admitted his disappointment that such performances have been so few and far between this year.

He continued: “It was just nice to see some good come out of a bad and difficult week.

“It was a shame we didn’t finish off what we’d started in that first 15 minutes the week before. A lot of people were disappointed (by Chester’s sacking).

“Chez had been there six years and he’d turned that place around from what it was when he first got there.

“There’s always two different reactions but a lot of people were disappointed. But Willie told us just to go and enjoy ourselves and show a bit of heart and grit, which had probably been missing.

“It was kind of a reset button for everyone. That was his message.