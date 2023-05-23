News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Trinity hoping for big boost from return of experienced half dozen

Head coach Mark Applegarth is hoping the return of a number of experienced players will give Wakefield Trinity the boost they need for this week’s game at Catalans Dragons.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Trinity are set to have up to six players back in contention for their return to Betfred Super League action after they sat out last week’s Challenge Cup tie against Leigh Leopards.

"We’ve got quite a few troops due back for the Catalans game,” explained Applegarth.

"We’ve got Luke Gale, we’ve got Max Jowitt, Kelepi Tanginoa, Matty Ashurst, Jai Whitbread and Liam Kay’s due back. They’ve been training well.

Full-back Max Jowitt is back in contention to play for Wakefield Trinity after overcoming injury. Picture: Rob HareFull-back Max Jowitt is back in contention to play for Wakefield Trinity after overcoming injury. Picture: Rob Hare
“Put a few of those bodies back in the team and we’ll have a bit more punch in us and more experience.

"I’ve got confidence that we can get ourselves out of this.”

Applegarth, meanwhile, is delighted that full-back Max Jowitt has committed his future to the Wakefield club by signing a two-year deal.

He said: "I know that there was a lot of interest in him.

“At 26, Max’s best years are in front of him and, in my opinion, a fit and firing Max Jowitt is one of the finest attacking full-backs in the competition.

"He has a great pass selection as well as the pace to go with it. To have him tied up until the end of 2025 is fantastic news for the club.

"I’m very aware there’s been a lot of negative news coming out of Wakefield and when you haven’t won a game you can expect that. But hopefully fans can see there’s been work going on behind the scenes to get the team how we want it moving forward.

"Max and Mason (Lino, who has also signed a new deal), are key components of that.”

Mason Lino happy to show loyalty to Wakefield Trinity by signing new deal

Applegarth is now turning his attention to appointing a new assistant coach after James Ford left the club last week.

He added: "I’ve been speaking to a couple, but I’m not going to rush in to get someone in for the sake of getting someone in.

"It’s got to be someone who’s going to add some value to what we do and help move us forward. We are biding our time on it.

“I wish Fordy all the best. He has made his decision and I am not going to go into any more detail on that.

“It was obvious it wasn’t working, at this moment in time. I’ll just focus on the lads who are here and giving 100 cent to Wakefield Trinity.”

