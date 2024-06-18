Wakefield Trinity keen to get back on track after 'ugly route' to victory at Widnes Vikings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head coach Daryl Powell admitted it was tough for his ​Wakefield Trinity players to keep their winning momentum going after the Wembley win, but he is looking for ​them to get back to their best at home to Halifax on Sunday.

In a topsy turvy game Trinity came from behind to grab control of their game at Widnes Vikings, but then had to hold on at the finish after the hosts finished strongly.

But they came through 20-18 to make it 11 wins from 11 in the Betfred Championship and thoughts now move on to making it 12 unbeaten when at home to a Halifax side that is capable, but has been inconsistent this season.

"Halifax had a big win after they were losing at Barrow. They are a little bit up and down,” said Trinity boss Powell.

Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt celebrates the side's win at Widnes with supporters who backed the team to their 11th straight league success. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"They’ve got a few loan players in there so the team’s changing a little bit, but I’m more interested in us.

"We put our foot down when we want to and take our foot off the pedal a little bit when we get away from teams at times. So I’m looking for us to get a bit more consistent.

"We want to get back on track after this week. It was always going to be a difficult game (at Widnes) and we’ve won it.

"Ultimately when you go through a season it’s all about winning games and picking up points, sometimes you don’t remember quite how you got those points.

"There’s all sorts of different ways to win games. We chose an ugly route, but it’s two more points. We are seven points clear and it was a big win for us.”

Powell continued: "Last week was obviously going to have a bit of an impact, as much as you talk about it.

"It’s hard to stop that sort of feeling of being a little bit down energy wise the week after a big game.

"Credit to Widnes, they put us under pressure and made it a really tough game in the end.”

Powell explained why three of his winning side from Wembley did not feature against Widnes.

He added: "Ky Rodwell is going to be out three or four weeks, he’s got a bit of a groin issue.

"Iain Thornley’s had a bit of an Achilles issue and I didn’t want to risk him on the Widnes pitch, it’s pretty hard for people with lower limb issues.

"With Jerry (McGillvary) we’ve got an option with Derrel Olpherts and I decided to give him a run and look after Jerry. Again this pitch for senior players is a bit unforgiving.”

Powell, meanwhile, is delighted to have Thomas Doyle on board for another two years after the 24-year-old hooker agreed a new deal.

He said: “Since pre-season Doyley has been a pleasure to work with. His work ethic is outstanding and his ability as a hooker is improving all the time.

"I am confident we have a consistent Super League player who will continue to get better in our environment.”

Doyle has stepped up to a full-time environment superbly this year after joining from Keighley Cougars in the off season, so far making 15 appearances.

He said: “I’m over the moon to be staying at Wakefield for the next two years. It’s been something that I’ve been wanting ever since the start of pre-season.

"As soon as I got to know the players and the coaching staff here I wanted to extend my time here.

"Working with these experienced coaches has really brought my game on leaps and bounds.

"The competition that I am around with the rest of the team has really spurred me on in my game, I’m forever competing with people.