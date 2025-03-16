Wakefield Trinity keep Wembley dream alive with battling victory at Huddersfield Giants to reach quarter-finals

Tom Johnstone dives over for one of his two tries for Wakefield Trinity in their Challenge Cup victory at Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Paul Butterfield

​Their fourth round victory came at an injury cost, but Wakefield Trinity are dreaming of another Wembley appearance after making it into the last eight of the Betfred Challenge Cup with a battling success at Huddersfield Giants.

​Daryl Powell’s men came from behind to win 22-12 and book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition along with St Helens, Hull FC, Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR.

Trinity looked in danger of going out when 12-6 down at the break and with two players – Max Jowitt and Matty Storton – off injured.

But they showed all the spirit that has been instilled by Powell and his coaching team as they kept their hosts scoreless in the second half and scored three tries to clinch a hard fought victory.

Lachlan Walmsley takes on a Huddersfield Giants defender. Picture: Paul Butterfield

Mike McMeeken gave the visitors a good start as he powered over for the opening try on 15 minutes and Jowitt added the conversion.

But the Giants worked their way into the contest and after key player Jowitt had to leave the field injured the home team levelled when Adam Swift dived over in the corner. Liam Sutcliffe’s touchline conversion made it 6-6.

It got even better for Huddersfield five minutes later as they moved the ball wide and Sam Halsall was able to touch down in the corner. Sutcliffe added another fine conversion and it was 12-6 at the interval.

A big second half was needed by Trinity and they forced some early pressure that saw Renouf Atoni held up over the line.

Harvey Smith looks to get Wakefiekd Trinity moving. Picture: Paul Butterfield

The Giants defence cracked, however, when Liam Hood dived over from dummy-half early in the second period and Mason Lino – who took over kicking duties – added the conversion to level the scores.

Great defence by Oli Pratt denied Swift a second try and when Trinity were back on the attack they came up with another try with Tom Johnstone flying in after taking Corey Hall’s pass.

With Lino nailing a fantastic touchline conversion they were now six points ahead.

Johnstone came close to another score soon after, putting a foot in touch after getting on the end of a Lino kick.

But there was no stopping the flying winger as he scored his second try five minutes from time to clinch the victory after collecting Jake Trueman’s high kick.