Wakefield Trinity Ladies sign another player from rivals Halifax

Pitman-Smith follows the likes of Hebe Forbes, Kacey Davies and Lara Dalby in making the switch from Halifax to their near neighbours.

After starting her rugby league journey, aged 16, for Odsal Sedburgh Sirens, Pitman-Smith joined Halifax in 2019, completing three seasons for the club before moving to the Be Well Support Stadium.

Pitman-Smith told the Trinity website: “I’m very pleased to be signed on with Wakefield, as it is my first season playing for a Super League team.”

“I’ve settled in quite well with the team as they are a lovely bunch of girls and welcomed me with open arms.”