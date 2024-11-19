Wakefield Trinity loan out Noah Booth to Championship new boys Hunslet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young utility back Noah Booth will aim to pick up valuable playing experience after Wakefield Trinity agreed to send him out on loan to Championship new boys Hunslet in 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Booth will team up with the recently promoted Hunslet RLFC on a year long loan that will keep him at the South Leeds Stadium for the entire 2025 season.

After joining Trinity at the start of the 2024 season, Booth made nine appearances for the first team during the season, showing his versatility in playing full-back, centre and half-back as well as showcasing his ability with some impressive displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booth did play one game for Hunslet in 2024 on dual registration against North Wales when he scored a try.

Noah Booth is joining Hunslet on loan for the 2025 season.

The longer term move is aimed at giving Booth a chance to play regularly in the Championship and come back to Wakefield a more rounded player.

He said: “I’m extremely looking forward to joining Hunslet on loan from Wakefield.

"I got a taste of Championship last year and need more of that experience to develop as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year is massive for me and this opportunity will be invaluable as a young player.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “We’ve seen glimpses of Noah’s potential in the games he played in the Championship in 2024, so this loan move is imperative for Noah to keep continuing on his journey and this can only be achieved by gaining valuable game time with Hunslet.

"I am looking forward to seeing Noah go to new levels this year.”