Wakefield Trinity look to future with highy rated duo added to youth set-up

John Bastian is the new head of youth at Wakefield Trinity.

Two highly rated rugby league figures have been added to Wakefield Trinity’s youth set-up.

John Bastian is joining as head of youth and Simon Bell as head of talent, recruitment and operations.

Both join from Leeds Rhinos and bring with them huge experience in developing and supporting young players.

Trinity believe their arrival will be another big step forward in the club strengthening its player pathway and building for the future.

“Securing the services of John and Simon is huge for Wakefield Trinity and we’re extremely happy to have them both on board,” said director of rugby Ste Mills.

"We feel that they are the best in the business at youth identification and development and their track records back that up.

"We’re building something long-term here at Wakefield Trinity and investing in youth development is a big part of that.

"Having John and Simon in the club now gives our young talented players the best support and opportunity to succeed.”

Bastian has over the years helped shape some of the best players in the game through his work at Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Bradford Bulls, and Hull KR. He also had a spell as head coach at Featherstone Rovers.

Most recently, over four years with the Rhinos, he progressed from his initial role as player pathway development manager to become head of youth, overseeing Leeds’ academy and scholarship programmes and helping countless young players make the step up to professional rugby.

He said: “I want to say a big thank you to Wakefield Trinity for giving us this opportunity.

"When we got the option to come I didn’t hesitate in accepting the role. Our goal is to make a huge difference here at the club when it comes to youth development.”

Bell has spent 20 years working within the Rhinos’ academy recruitment and talent ID and has been behind the discovery and development of a long list of players who have gone on to shine in Super League.

At Trinity, he will head up our recruitment and scouting operations, working closely with community clubs, schools, and regional programmes to find and support promising players across Yorkshire and beyond.

He said: “Thank you to the Ellis Family and the coaching staff at Wakefield for this opportunity.

"It’s exciting to be a part of what is currently going on at the club with everything building. I know myself and John are looking forward to getting started and are going to work our damnedest to make sure Wakefield Trinity have a bright future with youth players coming through into the first team.”