Wakefield Trinity make a statement with signing 'in his prime' from NRL

New Wakefield Trinity signing Jazz Tevaga. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Head coach Daryl Powell is excited by the prospect of working with a current NRL star after Wakefield Trinity announced the signing of Jazz Tevaga for next season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Samoan international hooker or lock Jazz Tevaga has been prized away from NRL side Manly Sea-Eagles where he has established himself as a fan favourite.

He has signed a two-year deal with Wakefield after the Belle Vue club flexed their spending muscles to fight off interest from other clubs in Australia for the 29-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tevaga is a veteran of over 150 NRL games having played the majority of his career so far with New Zealand Warriors before a switch for the 2025 season to Manly.

This season, Tevaga has appeared in 15 games for the Sea Eagles and has quickly become a club favourite.

Tevaga is a man that knows England fairly well having toured this side of the world while representing Samoa last year in the test series against England. Internationally, the hooker/lock has appeared seven times for Samoa since his debut in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Upon signing for Wakefield, Jazz Tevaga said: “I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity and to take this next step in my career. The club has a strong vision for the future and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get over there & get stuck in with the brothers”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “We are delighted to capture Jazz for the next 2 years. He is a high quality high energy player who will add to our quality pack as we move into our second season in Super League. Everyone we have spoken to has been glowing about how tough and how much of a leader Jazz is. I look forward to working with a genuine NRL player in his prime”

Wakefield’s Recruitment Manager Ste Mills said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured a player of Jazz Tevaga’s quality. He’s proven himself at the highest level in the NRL, and his toughness, leadership, and relentless attitude are exactly what we want at Wakefield Trinity. This is a statement signing for us — Jazz brings real bite through the middle and sets a standard that lifts everyone around him. We believe he’ll be a huge influence both on and off the field as we continue to build something special here.”