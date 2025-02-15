Wakefield Trinity celebrate their opening day win at Headingley.

Wakefield Trinity’s first game back in Super League ended with a sensational 14-12 victory at Leeds Rhinos.

Max Jowitt and Mason Lino helped Wakefield into a 14-0 lead before Harry Newman cut the deficit just before the half-time hooter.

And a robust defensive second half display ensured Trinity kept Leeds at arm’s-length to record their first victory at Headingley since 2019, and their first triumph on the opening day of Super League since 2018.

While the bookmakers and some pundits may have written Trinity off before a ball had even been thrown - despite entering the season with three trophies under their belts after their all-conquering 2024 campaign in the Championship, as well as a number of marquee signings - there is an air of confidence around the Belle Vue club.

And Daryl Powell gave eight of the new additions a chance to shine at Headingley, with Matty Russell, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Matty Storton, Oliver Russell and Caius Faatili all in the 17.

Both defences were on top in the very early stages, with Jowitt in the right place, at the right time, to produce two last-ditch interventions on his own line.

And while the Rhinos edged the field position, Trin slowly worked their way into the contest, from an attacking perspective. And Leeds, simply, couldn’t deal with the skill, power and agility of the visitors.

They knocked on the door even before they went ahead with Oliver Pratt making a break on the right before former Catalans man Johnstone went close on the left.

The opening try deservedly came in the 22nd minute through Jowitt after great work by Trueman, Johnstone and Hall in the build-up.

The full-back scored a record-breaking 500 points in 2024. A conversion ensured he was on six points in no time in 2025.

He soon added another four after Trueman raced through before making a superb decision to play in Jowitt, who failed to convert.

A third try in just eight minutes looked to be on the cards when the excellent Pratt spotted a huge gap in the frail-looking Leeds defence, but the video ref wiped it off for an obstruction.

They didn’t have to wait long for that third try, however, as Lino pounced on the line after Liam Hood had challenged Jake Connor and forced an error to make it 14-0. A scoreline Wakey fans would have dreamed about last night.

This was only the fourth game of this year’s mammoth Super League journey and there had already been two startling results - Leigh winning at Wigan 1-0 in golden-point extra-time and unfancied Hull FC triumphing at Catalans Dragons - and one eyebrow-raising performance in the shape of Castleford Tigers, who were dumped out of the Challenge Cup last weekend at Bradford Bulls, taking Hull KR all the way before Mikey Lewis won it with a dramatic golden-point drop goal.

Were we seeing yet another astonishing result, and performance, at Headingley?

Leeds had the final say of the first half when Newman raced onto Brodie Croft’s grubber, with Connor adding the extras.

The Rhinos came out charging for the second 40 but Wakefield’s defence, led by the immovable McMeeken, thwarted them at every opportunity.

And they nearly extended their lead through Hall but he was somehow held up on the line.

A seemingly decisive moment arrived in the 63rd minute when Lino was sent to the sin bin for a high shot but the 12 men of Wakey defended for their lives.

Leeds thought they were back in the engrossing contest when Gannon powered over but he was denied by the video ref for a double movement having fallen short of the line.

McMeeken was then at the heart of a Trin defence insistent on keeping the Rhinos out.

And it could have got even better with Wakefield forcing a goal-line drop-out but they couldn’t put the game to bed.

There were a few jitters when Sam Lisone went over but it was far too little, too late, as Trin held on for a fantastic victory on their return to Super League.

Leeds: Connor, Lumb, Handley, Newman, Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith

Interchanges: Lisone, Holroyd, Gannon, Edgell

Tries: Newman, Lisone

Conversions: Connor (2)

Wakefield: Jowitt, M Russell, Pratt, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hod, Hamlin-Uele, Croft, Storton, Pitts

Interchanges: O Russell, Doyle, Vagana, Faatili

Tries: Jowitt (2), Lino

Conversions: Jowitt