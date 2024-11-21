Wakefield Trinity’s fixture list for the 2025 Super League campaign has been revealed - with a trip to Headingley up first.

Wakefield Trinity’s full set of fixtures for their 2025 Super League campaign has been revealed - with a trip to Headingley up first.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos will welcome the Championship treble winners on Saturday, February 15, before Trin play their first home game back in Super League at the DIY Kitchens Stadium against last season’s beaten Grand Finalists Hull KR on Thursday, February 20.

Castleford Tigers will visit Belle Vue for Rivals Round in Round 8 before squaring up to them again at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle over the early May Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daryl Powell’s men, who won the 1895 Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Championship Grand Final in 2024, won’t face the top tier’s all-conquering Wigan Warriors until Friday, June 20.

Wakefield Trinity fans enjoying the ending of the 2024 campaign in the Championship.

Trin’s final meeting with Cas will be at The Jungle on Friday, September 5, before ending the regular season with an away trip to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, September 21.

Following that Round 27 fixture, the play-offs will commence with third taking on sixth and fourth playing fifth in the eliminators, with those teams finishing top and second waiting in the semi-finals.

The 2025 Betfred Super League reaches its conclusion with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity’s full list of 2025 Super League Fixtures:

Wakefield Trinity mark their return to Super League with a trip to AMT Headingley.

Round 1 – Saturday, February 15 – Leeds Rhinos – Away

Round d 2 – Thursday, February 20 – Hull KR – Home

Round 3 – Saturday, March 1 – St Helens – Home

Round 4 – Sun, March 9 – Warrington Wolves – Away

Round 5 – Friday, March 21 – Hull FC – Home

Round 6 – Friday March 28 – Leigh Leopards – Away

Round 7 – Friday, April 11 – St Helens – Away

Round 8 – Thursday, April 17 – Castleford Tigers – Home

Round 9 – Saturday, April 26 – Catalans Dragons – Away

Round 10 – Sunday, May 4 – Castleford Tigers – Magic Weekend

Round 11 – Sunday, May 18 – Warrington Wolves – Home

Round 12 – Sunday, May 25 – Salford Red Devils – Home

Round 13 – Saturday, May 31 – Leeds Rhinos – Away

Round 14 – Sunday, June 15 – Leigh Leopards – Home

Round 15 – Friday, June 20 – Wigan Warriors – Home

Round 16 – Friday, June 27 – Hull KR – Away

Round 17 – Saturday, July 5 – Catalans Dragons – Home

Round 18 – Thursday, July 10 – Hull FC – Away

Round 19 – Friday, July 18 – Huddersfield Giants – Away

Round 20 – Thursday, July 24 – Leeds Rhinos – Home

Round 21 – Friday, August 8 – St Helens – Home

Round 22 – Sunday, August 17 – Salford Red Devils – Away

Round 23 – Sunday, August 24 – Wigan Warriors – Away

Round 24 – Sunday, August 31 – Huddersfield Giants – Home

Round 25 – Friday, September 5 – Castleford Tigers – Away

Round 26 – Saturday, September 13 – Hull KR – Home

Round 27 – Sunday, September 21 – Salford Red Devils – Away