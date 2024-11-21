Wakefield Trinity mark return to Super League with trip to Leeds Rhinos as full fixtures for 2025 announced
Leeds Rhinos will welcome the Championship treble winners on Saturday, February 15, before Trin play their first home game back in Super League at the DIY Kitchens Stadium against last season’s beaten Grand Finalists Hull KR on Thursday, February 20.
Castleford Tigers will visit Belle Vue for Rivals Round in Round 8 before squaring up to them again at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle over the early May Bank Holiday weekend.
Daryl Powell’s men, who won the 1895 Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Championship Grand Final in 2024, won’t face the top tier’s all-conquering Wigan Warriors until Friday, June 20.
Trin’s final meeting with Cas will be at The Jungle on Friday, September 5, before ending the regular season with an away trip to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, September 21.
Following that Round 27 fixture, the play-offs will commence with third taking on sixth and fourth playing fifth in the eliminators, with those teams finishing top and second waiting in the semi-finals.
The 2025 Betfred Super League reaches its conclusion with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11.
Wakefield Trinity’s full list of 2025 Super League Fixtures:
Round 1 – Saturday, February 15 – Leeds Rhinos – Away
Round d 2 – Thursday, February 20 – Hull KR – Home
Round 3 – Saturday, March 1 – St Helens – Home
Round 4 – Sun, March 9 – Warrington Wolves – Away
Round 5 – Friday, March 21 – Hull FC – Home
Round 6 – Friday March 28 – Leigh Leopards – Away
Round 7 – Friday, April 11 – St Helens – Away
Round 8 – Thursday, April 17 – Castleford Tigers – Home
Round 9 – Saturday, April 26 – Catalans Dragons – Away
Round 10 – Sunday, May 4 – Castleford Tigers – Magic Weekend
Round 11 – Sunday, May 18 – Warrington Wolves – Home
Round 12 – Sunday, May 25 – Salford Red Devils – Home
Round 13 – Saturday, May 31 – Leeds Rhinos – Away
Round 14 – Sunday, June 15 – Leigh Leopards – Home
Round 15 – Friday, June 20 – Wigan Warriors – Home
Round 16 – Friday, June 27 – Hull KR – Away
Round 17 – Saturday, July 5 – Catalans Dragons – Home
Round 18 – Thursday, July 10 – Hull FC – Away
Round 19 – Friday, July 18 – Huddersfield Giants – Away
Round 20 – Thursday, July 24 – Leeds Rhinos – Home
Round 21 – Friday, August 8 – St Helens – Home
Round 22 – Sunday, August 17 – Salford Red Devils – Away
Round 23 – Sunday, August 24 – Wigan Warriors – Away
Round 24 – Sunday, August 31 – Huddersfield Giants – Home
Round 25 – Friday, September 5 – Castleford Tigers – Away
Round 26 – Saturday, September 13 – Hull KR – Home
Round 27 – Sunday, September 21 – Salford Red Devils – Away
