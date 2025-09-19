Wakefield Trinity overcome early shock to sign off regular season with nine-try thrashing of bottom club

Tom Johnstone celebrates scoring his 100th try for Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity overturned an early 12-point deficit to run in nine tries in their final regular season Super League game at Salford Red Devils.

A shock defeat looked on the cards initially when a flat starting Trinity side conceded two tries against the bottom club who may have been playing their last Super League game for a while after their troubled year.

With Daryl Powell’s men already sure of their play-off place following Hull’s defeat to Catalans they were slow out of the blocks and lethargic in attack and defence.

Their horror start was made worse as they lost full-back Max Jowitt to a head injury that will mean he misses their play-off eliminator game at Leigh next Friday.

Cam Scott about to collect the ball to score one of his three tries for Wakefield Trinity at Salford. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

But once they got their reorganisation right the tide slowly began to turn and some good basic rugby league saw Wakefield hit back to lead 18-12 at half-time.

The game was then put to bed after the break as the visitors went through the gears to complete a 52-16 victory that will help their confidence for the play-offs to come.

Although Powell resisted the temptation to rest some of his first team stars and went with his strongest possible line-up it was Salford who struck first when Esan Masters powered his way through for the opening try.

Trinity looked to hit back, but when Mason Lino’s high kick was knocked back near his own line by Salford’s Nathan Connell the loose ball was pounced on by former Leeds Rhinos full-back Jack Walker and he spotted a gap to race clear before passing onto Connell, who completed the spectacular score. With ex-Castleford half-back Rowan Milnes kicking his second conversion it was 12-0 and Trinity were clearly rattled.

Matty Storton is tackled by Salford's Rowan Milnes. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

They dug in, however, and slowly but surely sucked the energy out of the home team. The comeback begin as departing forward Renouf Atoni battled his way over the line despite the attention of several Salford defenders. Lino goaled and Wakefield were on the board.

Another determined effort saw hooker Liam Hood plough over from dummy-half and Lino’s second of eight conversions levelled the scores.

Trinity were unlucky not to take the lead when Ky Rodwell went over after a high kick had bounced off a defender’s head. A try was given on the pitch by referee Jack Smith, but denied by video ref Aaron Moore for a push by Josh Griffin although it looked just as likely that he had been obstructed in trying to get to the kick.

However, there was no stopping Tom Johnstone soon after when he collected Jake Trueman’s long pass to race over for his side’s third try right on the stroke of half-time. It was his 100th try for the club.

Wakefield stretched their lead early in the second half as Rodwell barged over from close range.

Trueman’s fine break gave them good field position again and Cameron Scott finished well in the corner.

The floodgates now opened with short kick-offs not helping the hosts and winger Scott raced over for his second try in two minutes.

Johnstone was next to score after Connell had been unable to deal with a kick through and Griffin's break set up the supporting Smith for another try.

Scott completed his hat-trick after juggling a Trueman high kick to the corner.

Walker did manage a late consolation for Salford after an inventive break and it prompted a pitch invasion by angry home fans that resulted in the game being halted for a spell.

Calm was restored again and there were no further incidents or scores with the teams now looking forward to contrasting fortunes. It is play-offs excitement for Wakefield and seemingly a bright future while for Salford an uncertain time awaits.