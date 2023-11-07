Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis reveals how improvements are taking shape

New Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis is confident fans will have a ground to be proud of when the redevelopment is completed.

​In an update issued to supporters Ellis said that everyone was eagerly anticipating the completion of the new East stand.

And fans will not have a long wait to see the results of the work that has been going on with November 24 being pencilled in for completion by developers Morgan Sindall.

"The stand will look fantastic and we will have a facility ranking up there with the best in rugby league, with a 250 plus seat restaurant, two bars and conferencing facilities,” said Ellis.

The fan experience at Wakefield Trinity's Be Well Support Stadium is about to get better with the East Stand redevelopment close to completion and further improvement plans promised. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“We will have a 365-day facility which will provide a significant increase to the club’s turnover.

"Once we have full access to the stand no expense will be spared to develop a phenomenal finish in the restaurant and conference/office facility.

“We will also have two kiosks on match-day serving a wide range of food and drinks.

"Within the new stand, there will be vastly improved dressing rooms and we will be creating a recovery room for the players which will include plunge pools and sauna.

“The new stand puts us in a great position to score very highly against IMG criteria to enhance our overall stadium score. I would like to thank all the previous owners for their hard work on the stand negotiation/build.”

Ellis outlined that the club will look to add digital advertising boards to the perimeter of the pitch to improve sponsorship revenues while an improved PA system is also planned.

Plans are being drawn up for the area at the back of the North Stand to have food and drinks concessions and there are further plans to develop.

Ellis explained: “We are also working with architects to look at new ideas for the West Stand.

"We will start work this week on a new players’ social area for use mainly after training. Daryl (Powell) and I feel this will be a key element of building team morale amongst the squad for years to come.

"This will be located in the Rocky Turner suite (old hospitality restaurant). The squad will also be having nutritionally prepared meals in this area.