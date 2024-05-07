Wakefield Trinity prepare to face a 'motivated' Bradford Bulls side with Wembley final at stake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trinity could not be in better form with seven wins from seven in the league and a two-point lead over a Sheffield Eagles team they comfortably beat 36-10 on their own patch last Friday.

Next up is a Bradford Bulls team that Wakefield have already beaten in the Championship with a place in the final of the AB Subdecks 1895 Cup at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But head coach Daryl Powell is taking nothing for granted as he expects the Bulls to be fired up for Sunday’s semi-final at their Odsal ground.

Wakefield Trinity's Josh Griffin celebrates with teammates after scoring a try at Sheffield. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

He said: “It’s a big game, away, Bradford, another different field and it’s pretty tight. They will be pretty motivated and it will be a tough battle.

"We need to be committed to both sides of the ball, doing a job that’s needed when there’s so little space.

"You’ve got to make your own space and we’ll need to do that slightly different than what we did (at Sheffield) and build a game that hopefully gets us the job done and gets us to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll pay respect to Bradford and make sure that we turn up with the right attitude.”

On the prospect of playing at Wembley in the final, Powell said: “I was fortunate enough in my career to play at Wembley a few times and it’s just an outstanding venue.

"It’s iconic, all players want to play there and all coaches want to coach there.

"So for us the prize is big, but you can’t look too far ahead, it’s about getting the job done on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys have been phenomenal all the way through from pre-season into the season, the way they’re going about their work is outstanding.

"It’s about being consistent and any given day if you’re not where you want to be you get beaten and we don’t want that to happen this week so we’ll prepare really well, we’ll focus on what we’ve got to do and get after the game.”

Powell was happy with his players’ performance in their victory at Sheffield.

He added: “Defensively we knew Sheffield had been playing really expansively and were scoring lots of points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad