Wakefield Trinity preparing to welcome fans back for Hull KR clash

The Government laid out its roadmap out of lockdown earlier this year, with May 17 marked as the earliest date fans could return to stadiums at a limited capacity.

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the Government would press ahead with the phase three easing of lockdown on Monday.

“We’ll unlock the turnstiles of our sports stadia subject to capacity limits,” Johnson said on Monday.

Wakefield Trinity take on Leeds Rhinos at Emerald Headingley Stadium tomorrow evening while the remaining five Super League games will take place on Monday night.

Up to 10,000 fans or 25 per cent of the capacity, whichever figure is lower, will be allowed at larger outdoor venues, while at smaller outdoor venues, the limit will be capped at 4,000 or 50 per cent capacity.

A number of restrictions will be in place at Belle Vue next week, with Trinity chief executive Michael Carter hoping games behind closed doors are a thing of the past.

He said: “There will be many restrictions in place at these first few games for the safety of us all. Failing to follow this guidance could result in a return to no crowds which I’m sure none of us want.

“Therefore it is imperative that we follow all the guidance and attend in a responsible manner. Please consider how you are going to get to the Mobile Rocket stadium whether that be by car, public transport or walking. There will be no public parking available at the stadium other than those with seasonal passes.

“Discover where your entry point to the stadium will be and have your ticket available for ticket checks before entry, leaving yourself ample time to access as there will inevitably be a longer process to access the stadium.

"When entering the stadium, please wear your face covering whilst you walk to your viewing position. The general rule will be that you must wear your face covering whilst walking about in the stadium. If you are in your viewing position then you may remove your face covering.”