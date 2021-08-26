Wakefield Trinity ready for defensive challenge against free-flowing Hull KR

Wakefield head to the play-off chasing Robins this evening, aiming to bounce back after falling to defeat against Castleford Tigers in last weekend’s derby clash.

KR have won admirers for their free-flowing style, which has been implemented since former Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith took charge of the club in 2019.

Poching assessed that the off-the-cuff nature of the Robins’ playing style means Wakefield will need to be “on-guard” for the full 80 minutes.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 15/08/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 19 - Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves - Beaumont Legal Stadium, Wakefield, England - Wakefield interim coach Willie Poching

“They are unique in the fact they are the only team that plays like that in this country,” said Poching.

“They chance their arm and have got a really good understanding of each other and that is what makes them dangerous on top of having some very, very good athletes.

“The challenge for us is that they keep you working and keep you guessing all the way through sets about what they are going to do next.

“We have got to try and stay on the job in every single moment. I love watching them play, they throw the ball around from full-back all the way through to the front-rowers.

“You have got to be on your guard defensively and then you have got to be attentive, focused and detailed when you are attacking against them.”

Poching has worked with Smith at Leeds, Warrington and Hull KR and revealed the impact the Australian has had on his coaching career.

“Being thorough, being prepared, being ready and being armed for every different scenario,” he responded when asked what was the biggest thing he learned from Smith.

“Whether that is being prepared for training sessions and then smoke bombs being thrown in the sessions, whether that is players being down and being prepared in your chats before games. How you talk to players and all that sort of thing. Just being thorough and being prepared for everything. That has been a massive, massive lesson from him.”

Trinity have five games remaining before their 2021 season concludes. They sit 11th in the table but are four wins ahead of bottom-club Leigh Centurions and Poching admits the only goal now is producing 80-minute displays.

He added: “We have made some improvements. Against Warrington, we weren’t quite perfect but had 65 good minutes. We had 40 really good minutes against Cas. The big challenge is getting that 80-minute performance and trying to put that in from kick-off until the final whistle.