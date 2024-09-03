Wakefield Trinity ready to home in on big finish - and could have new boy Jake Trueman in side before end of season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Wakefield Trinity are looking to finish their regular league season with a flourish with all of their four remaining fixtures set to be at home at their DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Head coach Daryl Powell is confident his side will not take their foot off the gas as they face Whitehaven this Sunday then York Knights, Barrow Raiders and Doncaster in their other September fixtures before progressing to the play-offs.

They certainly did not let up as they thrashed Swinton Lions 60-0 in their last away game of the year last Sunday.

“It’s about being consistent​ and I spoke to the boys about that before the (Swinton) game.

Jake Trueman could make his Wakefield Trinity debut this month after signing from Hull FC. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"If we are consistent then I don’t think anybody’s beaten us at this level.

"We know we’ll get challenged, but it’s about focusing on ourselves, be as good as we can every week. Keep defending in a brutal way, which I think we are, and keep putting our foot down.

"It doesn’t matter who we put in positions. We’ve had Liam Kay playing half a fair bit and Pittsy went out there and played in that position in the second half (against Swinton).

"It’s uncomfortable for players at times, but they’ve just got on with it. We just want to keep doing that and doing all those things that help us win games and help us to look professional in everything we do.”

The Trinity boss, meanwhile, is looking forward to working with half-back Jake Trueman again after giving him his first Super League chance at Castleford.

Trueman could feature for Wakefield before the end of this season as his transfer deal – confirmed last week – has an agreement that only keeps him at Hull until the completion of their Super League fixtures.

This means that he will be available for selection for Trinity from September 21 and will give cover at half-back where Luke Gale, Mason Lino and Myles Lawford are currebtly out injured.

“Jake Trueman is an outstanding half-back who has his best years ahead of him,” said Powell.

"He has a high quality running and kicking game alongside excellent creativity which will make him an superb acquisition to add to our outstanding squad as we build towards 2025.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “Bringing in a player like Jake to the club shows the direction we are going in. A high quality player who will add some real value to our squad for 2025 and beyond.

"We will go into 2025 with substantial squad depth and this is needed in Super League.

"I’m more than confident Jake will flourish in our environment and under our coaching team.”

Trueman is eagerly looking forward to playing for Trinity.

He commented: “It’s really exciting times at Wakefield, the club’s building and looking like it can be a real threat in the Super League for the next few years, so when I got the chance to join I couldn’t turn it down.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Powelly and the rest of the coaching staff, I’m confident they can get me playing my best rugby again.”