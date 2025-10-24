Season tickets to watch Wakefield Trinity in Super League again in 2026 go on general sale tomorrow (Saturday) as the club confirms over 3,000 fans have already renewed. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Trin had an impressive first season back in the top tier of rugby league following their Championship treble in 2024, finishing sixth to make the end of season play-offs.

And although they exited the play-offs at the first hurdle after Leigh Leopards produced a dominant performance, 2025 was a success for Wakefield.

Regular highlights included sell-out nights at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, which included sensational victories over Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and the eventual Grand Final champions Hull KR.

Season ticket breakdown and prices for watching Wakefield Trinity in 2026.

And now, the fans, seemingly, are ready to cheer on Daryl Powell’s troops again in 2026.

The club has shifted to a new membership model for next season, marking a shift away from the club’s traditional season ticket model, which aims to give fans greater choice and value for money.

Supporters can now choose between a range of membership options. Starting with Bronze, which gives access to all regular home Super League fixtures, up to Platinum, which includes hundreds of pounds’ worth of added benefits such as club discounts, hospitality upgrades, and exclusive merchandise.

Over 3,000 fans have already renewed their season tickets for 2026 before they go on general sale tomorrow (Saturday, October 25) at 9am at the club’s retail store, online and the club’s App.

Wakefield owner Matt Ellis' celebrations became a kind of tradition in 2025. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Rich Clement, Commercial Manager at Wakefield Trinity, said: “We’ve taken a big step forward this year in how we engage with our supporters. The new membership model gives fans more choice and flexibility, whether they simply want to enjoy every home game or take advantage of a premium experience with added benefits.

“It’s something we’ve been working on behind the scenes for some time now, and it’s great to finally get it over the line. Early figures show we have increased revenue 25 per cent compared to the same ticketing period last year, which is fantastic.

“But this isn’t just about fans. It’s also about the wider community and commercial growth. By working closely with local businesses, promoting their offers through the app, and creating exciting opportunities for competitions and rewards, we strengthen those partnerships while opening doors for new commercial collaborations.

“Having a direct link with our fans in this digital age makes us a more attractive asset for sponsors and partners alike, helping us grow the club sustainably both on and off the field.”

Coinciding with the launch of the new memberships is the re-development of the Wakefield Trinity App, now a one-stop digital platform that brings together ticketing, content, competitions, rewards, and commercial offers in one place.

A new section called Wakey Wins will also launch within the app in 2026, replacing the club’s existing lottery system. Supporters will be able to take part in competitions, raffles, and interactive games to win prizes not only from the club but also from local partners and national brands.

The app will also include an offers portal, providing exclusive deals from local and national businesses. This feature not only rewards fans with savings but also supports local enterprises, strengthens community ties, and opens new commercial opportunities for the club in this digital age.

Matt Ellis, owner of Wakefield Trinity, said: “I would encourage all our fans to get involved with the app and use it as much as they can. It’s about more than just convenience, it helps us sustain the future of the club.

“I’ve always made it clear that I’m not at Wakefield Trinity to take money from the club. I want to see it thrive both on and off the field.

“Initiatives like this, improving the fan experience year on year, will help ensure the club is stronger, more sustainable, and better positioned for the years to come.

“The more fans engage with the app and the new membership options, the more we can continue to grow and improve together.”

Season tickets for Wakefield Trinity’s 2026 campaign go on general sale tomorrow, Saturday, at 9am.