Wakefield Trinity show ambition again with 'huge coup' signing of Australian hooker Tyson Smoothy

Tyson Smoothy is swapping Brisbane for Wakefield after signing for Trinity for 2026. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

​They may have recruited strongly for the 2025 season, but Wakefield Trinity are showing that they are not resting on their laurels with an exciting addition already on board for 2026.

​The first indication that Trinity are already on with plans to further improve their squad has come with confirmation that they have pulled off a big signing already for next year with the capture of former NRL Grand Finalist Tyson Smoothy.

The hooker is joining on a three-year deal from top NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

Smoothy played in the 2023 NRL Grand Final for the Broncos, coming off the bench in a loss against Penrith.

“Managing to get Tyson’s signature is a huge coup for Wakefield Trinity," said recruitment manager Ste Mills.

“Signing a regular NRL player who’s coming into his prime shows you where the club is heading and how everyone is buying into a common goal.

"Tyson’s big game experience and leadership will be a huge addition to our already strong squad and be a valuable asset.

“Tyson has fully bought into what we are doing here and we feel bringing in someone of Tyson’s calibre will help us take the club to another level.

“We will continue to work behind the scenes to keep progressing the squad and to keep making the Wakefield Trinity supporters proud of this team and club.”

In the past two seasons 25-year-old Smoothy has been a regular in the Broncos side, appearing in 31 games and impressing in the team’s 2025 pre-season trial games.

The deal he has signed with Wakefield will see the player through to the end of the 2028 season and he is looking forward to helping Trinity progress after their return to Super League.

Smoothy said: “My young family and I are really excited to begin a new chapter with Wakefield Trinity next season – we’ve heard great things about the club and the fans in the English Super League.

“I have loved my time with the Broncos here in Australia, and still have a big year ahead, but we’re looking forward to heading over at the end of the year.

“In the meantime, we’ll be watching closely from afar.”