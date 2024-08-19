Wakefield Trinity show ambition again with Matty Storton signing from Super League leaders Hull KR

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Wakefield Trinity have continued their exciting recruitment for next year with the addition of a player from high-flying Hull KR.

Forward Matty Storton will join for the start of next year after signing a three-year deal that will see him take his place at the DIY Kitchens Stadium until the end of the 2027 season.

At 25 years old, Storton brings with him plenty of experience as he has made more than 100 appearances for Bradford Bulls where he started and then Hull KR.

He played for Rovers in the 2023 Challenge Cup final when they lost to Leigh Leopards has been part of the club’s rise to become genuine Super League challengers.

Matty Storton has joined Wakefield Trinity from Hull KR. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Equally adept at playing front or back row, Storton came through Bradford’s academy system and made his first team debut as a teenager in 2017.

In 2020, the Keighley born player moved out to East Yorkshire and Hull KR where he made his Super League debut in round one of that year against Trinity.

This season, Storton has made 17 appearances for the Robins who currently sit top of Super League, but he is excited to be making the move back to his native West Yorkshire for the start of the 2025 season.

He said: “I’m buzzing to sign at Wakefield for the next three years, the club is doing really good things on and off the field, can’t wait to get started.”

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell is delighted to add Matty to a squad already taking big shape for next season.

He explained: “As a coach I have tried to sign him before as I love what he brings to a team.

"His energy is infectious and his ability to play in the middle unit and the back row adds great flexibility to our squad. I’m looking forward to seeing how good he can become in our environment.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “Matty will be a great addition to Wakefield Trinity. Knowing Matty for a number of years now, I know his personality will be infectious within our environment.

"On the field, he will be a great asset to our middle unit with the flexibility to play in the back row, he’s an aggressive ball carrier and defender who values all the little details and effort areas within his game.

"So I know he will be a huge success and a favourite within the squad and the fans.”