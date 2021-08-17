Wakefield Trinity sign Challenge Cup winner for 2022 campaign

NEW ARRIVAL: Tom Lineham has signed a three-year deal with Wakefield Trinity from the 2022 campaign. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Lineham, who won the Challenge Cup with Warrington Wolves in 2019, has signed a three-year deal at Belle Vue while Wood has penned a two-year contract.

Leeds-born Lineham started his career at York City Knights before moving onto Hull FC in 2011. He signed for the Wire in 2016 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

“Wakefield is a really tough place to go, and the club have some great, skilful players, who play a good brand of rugby," said Lineham.

TWO-YEAR DEAL: For Liam Hood at Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“That is something that really appealed to me and, hopefully, I can come in, work with the group, with new players, coaches, and constantly continue to develop my game.

“It’s a new challenge and one I am really excited about.”

The move will bring Hood closer to home, with the Leigh Centurions hooker currently living in Wakefield.

The 29-year-old was born in Bradford and joined the Centurions in 2019 having started his career at Leeds Rhinos. He has spent time at numerous clubs, including Salford Red Devils and Widnes Vikings and is in his second spell with Leigh.

He added: “I’m buzzing, to be honest. I live in Wakefield now, so it is nice to be closer to home.

“I feel that I am probably playing the best rugby of my career at the moment. I am 30 in January, so I believe that I am coming into my prime now and playing at my best.