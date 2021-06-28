Wakefield Trinity sign Lee Gaskell from Huddersfield Giants

ON THE MOVE: Lee Gaskell will join Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal from 2022. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The 30-year-old has made over 200 professional appearances and has a wealth of Super League experience having played for the likes of St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield.

Gaskell is comfortable at full-back, half-back and centre - enabling him to provide a quality option across the back-line for Wakefield next season.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Wakefield next year and the challenge it's going to bring. I think they've got a really exciting squad there and I'm looking forward to playing with them," said Gaskell.

HEAD COACH: Chris Chester. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

"They play a way which excites me, and I see myself as an attacking threat, whether that be half-back, full-back or any other position. I like to throw the ball about and the way they play, I think, will suit my style.

"There's some real good competition for places at Wakefield and any good team needs that. Max Jowitt at full-back is a terrific player and the halves in Jacob Miller and Mason Lino are quality too.

"We'll all be pushing each other next year and I'm looking forward to working with those type of players.

"I had a really good chat with Chris Chester and he really sold the club to me. He made it clear that the club were really keen to bring me in and I'm now just excited to see where we can go."

Head coach Chester is yet to sort his own future out at Belle Vue with his contract up at the end of the season but he believes that Gaskell's versatility will prove valuable to Trinity next year.

"I'm really pleased to sign a player of Lee Gaskell s quality," added Chester.

"He's proved over the years he is a quality Super League player and his form in 2021 has been superb.

"Lee will add some quality to our back-line and his versatility is valuable too, with his ability to slot in at full-back, half-back and centre easily.