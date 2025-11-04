Wakefield Trinity sign up another hungry young player eager to make a mark

Jack Sinfield has joined Wakefield Trinity from Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield Trinity have continued their recruitment of young, hungry players to add competition for places next year with the signing of ​Jack Sinfield from Leeds Rhinos.

​The 21-year-old half-back – son of rugby league legend Kevin – has agreed a three-year deal to stay at Trinity until the end of the 2028 season.

Sinfield came through the Rhinos Academy and made his senior debut in 2022 against Castleford Tigers before going on to make four further appearances that season.

He played in 15 games in the 2025 season for the Rhinos at hooker as well as in his usual half-back position.

Sinfield is eager to take his chance at Wakefield now, but faces competition in the half-back spots with the club already having Jake Trueman, Mason Lino and Oliver Russell as well as promising youngsters Myles Lawford and Kian McGann.

“I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity. Glad that the rumours can be confirmed finally and I can’t wait to get down to it and meet all the lads.

"I’m looking forward to working with Daryl and the rest of the staff here.

"I’ve got ambitions to win trophies in my career and after speaking with Daryl it got me very excited to be a part of what the club is building here.”

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said: “Jack is a talented young half-back whose ability to manage a game is outstanding.

"He’s a committed young professional who is desperate to get to the top of the game.

"He will add to our half-back depth and create outstanding competition for places.”

Trinity director of rugby Ste Mills said: “Jack is a seriously talented young player who will add great competition to our squad for the 2026 season and beyond.

"We are excited to bring in a player of his quality, we fully believe he will flourish in our environment and under our coaching team.”

