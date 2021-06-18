Wakefield Trinity star hit by season-ending injury

The centre received lengthy treatment on the field just before half time as Wakefield were beaten by local rivals Castleford.

The Trinity man was carried off on a stretcher and the club has confirmed the injury is as bad as feared, with Tupou facing the rest of the year out.

A statement on social media read: "Trinity can confirm that Bill Tupou suffered a ruptured patellar tendon and will require surgery next week, which will rule him out for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

SIDELINED: Wakefield's Bill Tupou. Picture: Getty Images.

"We’re with you all the way, Bill - you’ll be back stronger!"

In his post-match press conference, Trinity head coach Chris Chester added: "He is in a lot of discomfort.

"It is obviously something bad with regards to his knee. It didn't look great. The boys and everyone got around him in the dressing room, he is obviously distraught.

"We just need to make sure we get around Bill and give him the support he needs."

Castleford's victory was their 15th in a row over Wakefield but Chester doesn't feel the injury had an impact on his side's performance in the second half.

He added: "I don't think it was that disruptive. We carried Joe Arundel on the bench because there have been a few games this year where we have lost outside backs.