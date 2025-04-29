Wakefield Trinity suffer more injury blows ahead of Magic Weekend game with Castleford Tigers

Renouf Atoni is set to miss the clash with Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend after picking up an injury. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

​Wakefield Trinity have been hit by further injury setbacks ahead of their Magic Weekend clash with local rivals Castleford Tigers.

Trinity were already without half-backs Jake Trueman and Oliver Russell plus winger Matty Russell and forwards Ky Rodwell, Seth Nikotemo, Matty Storton for their trip to France to play the Catalans Dragons and lost two more players to injuries in the narrow 24-20 golden point loss.

With both being forwards their absence would give head coach Daryl Powell a selection headache for the Tigers clash at Newcastle.

On the injuries he explained: “Renouf Atoni has got a calf (inury). Caleb (Hamlin-Uele) couldn’t go back on with an arm injury.

"We’ll get him checked up, but Renouf won’t be available next week.”

Trinity will also definitely be without powerful Australian forward Ky Rodwell for their Magic Weekend trip north as he has been ruled out for up to two months with a knee injury.

Wakefield will be looking to record a quickfire double over their neighbours, having beaten them by one point thanks to a Mason Lino drop-goal in a thriller at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Since then both teams have put in decent performances with Castleford winning only their second game of the season in their visit to Huddersfield Giants and Trinity being agonisingly just short against the Dragons.

After leading 18-8 at half-time Powell’s men looked on course for a terrific victory only for their hosts to storm back after the break and eventually seal victory with an extra-time try when Trin were down to 12 men after Lino had been sin-binned.

Powell is not expecting to make any short term signings to boost current numbers, but has spoken about the club’s recruitment going forward.

He explained: "There are a couple of different bits and pieces that we're discussing.

"We're working through that at the moment – and it's important we get it right. Retention and recruitment is absolutely pivotal.

"It's right up there in terms of the most important thing to get right in your organisation. You sign players for two, three years or whatever it is and the decision has got to be right otherwise you can have players who don't fit and motivation rises and dips.

"Age is always one that is important to get right. I know myself because as a player, I came to a point where I was thinking, 'Is it now or next year?'

"All these things come into it. You've got to get the balance of your squad right and get the right personalities. You've always got to get the right type of person – that's fundamental. If you get your recruitment wrong, it's pretty easy to unravel a squad and team dynamic.

"That's why it takes a little bit of time to work through it and make sure you get it right."