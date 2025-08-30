Wakefield Trinity thrash Huddersfield Giants to move back into play-off places

By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Aug 2025, 19:32 BST
Seth Nikotemo goes over for his try early in the second half. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Seth Nikotemo goes over for his try early in the second half. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com
Wakefield Trinity moved back into the Super League play-off places thanks to a commanding victory over West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

A trio of first half tries from Matty Russell, Caius Faatili and Harvey Smith set Daryl Powell’s men on their way before Seth Nikotemo, Jake Trueman, Renouf Atoni, Josh Rourke and Russell’s second completed the rout.

The one-sided 48-2 triumph enabled Trin to leapfrog Hull FC - who suffered a heavy 34-0 defeat at home to in-form Leeds Rhinos earlier in the afternoon - into sixth spot.

And, with only three rounds remaining, Wakefield - who, remember, were a Championship outfit last year - have inserted themselves into the driver’s seat, with the final destination of the play-offs, and a shot at the Grand Final, so very tantalisingly close.

Wakefield Trinity's Matty Russell celebrates scoring his first try. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Wakefield Trinity's Matty Russell celebrates scoring his first try. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

They got off to the perfect start on a rainy evening when Russell dived over in the far corner after quick hands from Mason Lino and Rourke, who came in for Max Jowitt at full-back.

A Lino penalty extended the lead after an eye-catching charge forward from the popular Faatili. And the crowd favourite powered over minutes later to make it 12-0.

Huddersfield were dealt a blow when Taane Milne was sent to the sin bin for a high shot on the impressive Rourke. It could have been a different colour had the full-back not slipped on the surface before Milne made contact.

The visitors, however, played better with 12 men than they did with 13, somehow keeping the home side pointless for the entire ten minutes.

Taane Milne is sent to the sin bin for this high shot. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Taane Milne is sent to the sin bin for this high shot. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

But as soon as they returned to a full compliment, the points flowed again.

Trueman came inches away from a first Wakefield try but he was denied by a great defensive effort from George Flanagan. But Trin didn’t have to wait long for another score with Harvey Smith bouncing off a couple of Giants players to make it 18-0.

With one second left on the first half clock, Matheiu Cozza was penalised for a ball steal which allowed Flanagan to get Huddersfield on the scoreboard.

The Giants had entered the game with three wins from their previous four fixtures. But they were completely blown away in the second half.

There were just three minutes on the second half clock when Nikotemo evaded the clutches of the Giants defence after receiving a low Trueman pass.

The excellent Trueman was involved in everything good about Wakefield’s attacking play and he got the try he deserved - his first in Wakefield colours - after Atoni provided an offload into the path of Mike McMeeken, who found the delighted Trueman.

Atoni then got on the board himself after a lovely pass from Smith.

Last week’s bruising defeat at Wigan Warriors was turning into a distant memory. And they went back-to-back when the unselfish Trueman passed inside to Rourke who got the try his performance deserved.

It was 24 points in the first 18 minutes of the second period.

Trueman then assisted Russell for the winger’s brace as Wakefield entered the play-off spots in emphatic style on what was Powell’s 250th career victory as a head coach.

Next up is a trip to another West Yorkshire rival in Castleford Tigers next Friday, as Wakefield look to tighten their grip on that crucial sixth place.

Wakefield: Rourke, Russell, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Storton, Nikotemo, Pitts

Interchanges: Atoni, Vagana, Cozza, Smith

Tries: Russell (2), Faatili, Smith, Nikotemo, Trueman, Atoni, Rourke

Conversions: Lino (6)

Penalties: Lino

Huddersfield: Flanagan, Halsall, Milne, Gagai, Bibby, Land, Rush, Cudjoe, Rushton, Greenwood, Rogers, Woolford

Interchanges: Golding, English, Burgess, Wilson

Penalties: Flanagan

Referee: Jack Smith

