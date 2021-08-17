Wakefield Trinity tie down England international Reece Lyne until 2025

STAYING PUT: Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The 28-year-old from Hull joined Wakefield from Hull FC in 2012 and has went on to make over 200 appearances in a Trinity shirt.

He has also represented England twice during his time at Belle Vue, most recently in this year's mid-season test against the Combined Nations All Stars.

Lyne's new contract will see his time at Wakefield surpass the 10-year mark and he said: “To be able to continue at Wakefield is really pleasing and I’m extremely excited.

CONTRACT EXTENSION: For Wakefield's Brad Walker. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I would like to thank Michael [Carter, CEO] and the board for the faith they have shown in me. I have been here nine seasons now and loved every minute of it.

“As a person, and a player, I have evolved massively and I owe the club a great deal for that, which is one of the reasons I have committed for longer.”

Meanwhile, youngster Brad Walker has also committed his future to the club after signing a two-year extension.

The 23-year-old has featured regularly for Trinity in recent weeks after joining the club from Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2020 season.

Walker was born in Cumbria and made his professional debut with Widnes in 2016 before leaving the club at the end of the 2019 campaign.

He said of his new deal: “I’m made up to get this deal over the line.

“I just want as much game time as possible, so I’ve really enjoyed it in recent weeks. I now just want that to continue, and I’ll be working as hard as ever for that to happen.