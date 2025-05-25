Wakefield Trinity turn on attacking style in 13-try romp against Salford

Wakefield Trinity's young forward Ellis Lingard celebrates on his way to scoring one of his two tries against Salford Red Devils. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity turned on the style again as they overwhelmed struggling Salford City Reds in a 13-try display that saw them equal their biggest-ever Super League win.

Daryl Powell’s men were quickly on top, were 30-0 up by half-time and went on to finish 72-10 winners after a display full of energy and irresistible attacking play.

Their tries were shared round among 10 different scorers with Lachlan Walmsley, Caius Faatili and young forward Ellis Lingard bagging doubles.

It was quickly clear that Trinity were in no mood to be lenient with their troubled visitors as they swarmed all over them from the kick-off and almost had two tries in the first five minutes before the opening score came on nine with Walmsley sent over by Corey Hall following a great initial break by Josh Rourke.

Wakefield Trinity's Seth Nikotemo scores a try. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

A second try quickly followed as Mike McMeeken charged over and Max Jowitt kicked the first of what was to be 10 conversions.

There was no stopping Trinity again when McMeeken and Faatili combined superbly to sent Jowitt over for a third try in seven minutes.

It was 20-0 as Walmsley crossed for his second after collecting a long pass by half-back Mason Lino.

Faatili maintained his recent run with another powerful finish and it was 30-0 after Lino turned try scorer when sending a dummy to open up the space to race in.

Salford had been seriously outclassed in the first 40 minutes, but started the second half better with Jonny Vaughan collecting a loose ball from Ryan Brierley's kick to touch down.

Brierley converted, but it was soon back to home domination as a smart attack led to Jowitt’s grubber being followed up by Cam Scott to score.

Poor defence allowed Rourke to race through unopposed to catch Lino’s high kick for another try and Salford were all over the place again soon after as Jayden Myers raced away and Seth Nikotemo backed up to score.

Myers was unlucky not to get one himself as he lost the ball in reaching out to get over the line, but another of Trin’s youngsters did add four points with teenager Lingard marking his Super League debut with a try.

Nene Macdonald scored a consolation for the visitors before Wakefield were over again as Jay Putts supplied the confident finish on his 150th appearance for the club.

There was still time for Faatili to add his second try – and third double in the last three games – and for Lingard to show his delight again with a big celebration after charging over for his second.

Jowitt’s tenth goal completed the scoring on a comprehensive Trinity win that showed just how far they have come in the last year.