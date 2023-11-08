​Wakefield Trinity's recruitment is turning to matters on the pitch now with two Australian additions made to boost their squad for the 2024 season in the Championship.

Trinity have a strong tradition for flying wingers and have another one in the shape of Lachlan Walmsley, who has joined on a two-year deal from Halifax Panthers.

An undisclosed fee has been paid to secure the services of last season’s joint Championship Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old Australian-born prolific try scorer crossed for 38 tries in 30 games for the Halifax club last season. He came through the youth ranks at Newcastle Knights and represented NSW at U18s level in the State of Origin series.

New Wakefield Trinity signing Lachlan Walmsley scoring the try that sent Halifax to Wembley in the 1895 Cup. Photo by Simon Hall

"I believe he is a Super League player in the making,” said Trinity head coach Daryl Powell.

"He’s a great athlete whose ability to cross the try line is right up there with the best in any competition in the world. He is young and ambitious which is a perfect fit for our club as we move into the future.”

Walmsley represented Scotland in the 2021 World Cup and has scored two tries in four appearances for his adopted country.

Walmsley will join fellow Australian Toby Boothroyd, a 20-year-old back rower, who is moving to Wakefield from the NRL Cronulla Sharks.

A product of NRL development, he has grown from a promising teenager at St George Illawarra Dragons to a robust force at Cronulla, honing his skills over three seasons.

Standing at 6’2” and weighing in at 101kgs, Boothroyd looks set to bring a powerful presence to the Trinity pack as a prop or back rower.

“We are working hard to sign overseas players who will drive us forward for years to come. This takes a lot of work to unearth young quality players in Australia and New Zealand. Toby is one of those players,” said Powell.

"He is smart and tough with a great engine. His ability to play at prop and back row is a great strength and he is driven to get over here and prove how good he can be to the Trinity fans.

"I am confident they will love his work ethic and tough effort in the middle of the field.”

Boothroyd said: ‘I’m really excited to be part of the new direction with the change in ownership and the completely new coaching and support staff.

"There is so much belief and investment in ensuring the club gets back to the Super League.