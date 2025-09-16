Wakefield Trinity unearth 'raw talent' with utility value

Youngster Kian McGann has joined Wakefield Trinity from St Helens.

​Wakefield Trinity believe they have unearthed a raw talent with star potential for the future after signing teenage talent Kian McGann from fellow Betfred Super League side St Helens.

​The 18-year old outside back or half-back has joined Trinity on a two-year deal with a club option of a third that could keep the youngster at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

McGann has been backed to further develop at Belle Vue with head coach Daryl Powell saying: “Kian is a young player who can play in most outside back positions as well as half and full-back.

"He is talented and driven and we look forward to him achieving his potential with us over the coming years.”

Director of rugby Ste Mills added: “We are delighted to bring Kian to Wakefield Trinity. He is a player we have kept a close eye on throughout the year and we’ve loved how he has progressed.

"Kian can play multiple positions in the back line and we feel this is vital for our squad going forward.

"He has raw talent that we are excited to work with and see where he can get to.”

McGann has been spotted by Wakefield’s recruiting staff after impressing in St Helens’ academy and reserves sides in the past two seasons.

He also represented Lancashire in both Origin games against Yorkshire this year and is looking forward to a new challenge with Trinity.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining such a great club and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

"It should be an exciting journey for me and I’m looking forward to ripping in the pre-season with a new team.

"Hopefully I can make a good impression of myself for everyone at the club.”

McGann’s arrival adds to an increasing pool of young talent at Wakefield who are looking to the long term future as well as next year with their recruitment and contract talks.

They recently tied up three of their most impressive youngsters, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers and Ellis Lingard, on long term deals with an eye on the next five years in Super League.