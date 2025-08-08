Corey Hall is tackled by Daryl Clark and Matty Lees. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity suffered a crushing Super League defeat at home to play-off rivals St Helens this evening (Friday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a game that was built to be an even, hard-to-call contest between sixth and fifth, Saints ruthlessly raced into a 20-0 lead thanks to converted tries from Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Daryl Clark, in addition to a Kyle Feldt penalty.

And although Lachlan Walmsley responded for Trinity, a superb Harry Robertson try and a double from Feldt, who scored 18 points himself, led Paul Wellens’ men to a commanding 34-4 victory as they moved back above Leeds Rhinos into fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trin have been an utter joy to watch this season with 11 wins from their 20 Super League games before this Round 21 fixture. They have also been in red hot form at what has been a fortress-esque DIY Kitchens Stadium in recent weeks with six wins from their previous seven home games before tonight.

Max Jowitt in action for Wakefield against St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

But they have not been able to get to grips with the Saints who have now made it three wins from three in the pair’s meetings in 2025.

And Daryl Powell’s men will now be looking nervously over their shoulders as Hull FC look to leap back into the play-off mix, at Wakefield’s expense, with lowly Salford Red Devils set to travel to the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

Trinity’s remaining fixtures, on paper at least, seem more favourable than the Black and Whites’, and also than eighth-placed Warrington Wolves’, who remain four points behind Wakey after an 18-24 defeat against Wigan Warriors this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield had the luxury of last week off following their thrilling 15-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos here a fortnight ago, and they looked energised in the early stages with Mike McMeeken seemingly going over for the game’s first try after only five minutes.

But referee Liam Moore, who was at the heart of some big decisions in the first half, deemed there to be an incorrect play-the-ball in the build-up.

Off the hook, the relieved visitors went straight to the other end and added insult to injury with Walmsley accepting a kind invitation from the Wakefield defence to stride through a massive gap and open the scoring after receiving Knowles’ pass.

The cruel nature of rugby league.

And the Saints, who marched to a 40-0 victory over Castleford Tigers last Friday, extended their lead soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, however, it came on the back of good pressure from Trinity who thought they were in a good position when Walmsley and Corey Hall had dragged Owen Dagnall into touch but Moore gave the visitors a penalty.

The resulting set ended with Moses Mbye launching a high kick which no one in a white wanted to claim, leaving the sharp Dagnall to nip in and find Knowles on his inside.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when Oliver Pratt was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul on Matt Whitley after Jayden Myers failed to collect another lofty bomb. Feldt sent over the resulting penalty for a 14-0 cushion.

And St Helens made the numerical advantage count immediately when Clark, on his 400th career appearance, finished a flowing move after the visitors broke from deep inside their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints were displaying why they are Wakefield’s bogey side. Aside from coming unstuck against them twice already in 2025, Trinity’s last win against them here at Belle Vue came in April 2018.

There was controversy when George Delaney was only shown a yellow card for an ugly, late and high shot on Walmsley. On any other night, it could have been red.

It was temporarily 12 versus 12 and Wakefield, now in the ascendancy as the action-packed first half drew to a close, finally got on the board when Mason Lino, with what turned out to be his 20th try assist of the season, looped a great pass out wide to Walmsley, who flew over in the corner.

And the home side maintained the pressure at the start of the second half against a Saints team who lost Curtis Sironen to a head injury assessment at half-time and Jake Wingfield, who had to be helped from the field after appearing to injure his ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But St Helens defended resolutely and produced a moment of magic in the 50th minute to re-establish their 20-point lead when Robertson sneaked past Myers to touch down a lovely grubber kick from Mbye.

Pratt thought he was over on the hour-mark but Josh Griffin was penalised for an obstruction on Whitley before Feldt put the game to bed with two late tries.

All eyes will now be on Hull’s game at home to Salford on Sunday.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Myers, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Griffin, Storton, Pitts

Interchanges: Atoni, Vagana, Cozza, Smith

Tries: Walmsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Helens: Sailor, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Dagnall, Lomax, Mbye, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles

Interchanges: Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney, Burns

Tries: Walmsley, Knowles, Clark, Robertson, Feldt (2)

Conversions: Feldt (4)

Penalties: Feldt

Referee: Liam Moore