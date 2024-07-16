Wakefield Trinity will be ready for big French test says head coach Daryl Powell
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trinity have won all 15 of their league games this year and have been involved in a few tight contests like the game at Bradford Bulls last Sunday in which only one try was scored.
They have managed to find a way to win in each case and head coach Powell is pleased with the way the players have handled everything thrown at them so far.
He said: "I don’t think we’re pressured by it (staying unbeaten). We just want to keep winning and keeping boys consistent.
"We’re still reviewing all the time and making sure players are setting their goals and resetting their goals and working towards them. While we’re doing that I think we’ll retain a pretty strong focus on what we’re doing.
“We change a couple of little bits in and around training to keep players fresh.
"We’ve had some injuries and quite a lot of the boys have had little periods out so that freshens them up a bit.
"If we are a little bit off then there’s a chance of us getting beat.
"We play Toulouse away next and we know that will be a tough game so you’ve got to aim up there or you get beat. Same with Featherstone at home (the week after).
"We’ve respected everybody I think this year and we’ve had a lot of games where we’ve been very tight up to half-time or just past half-time then we’ve tended to be a little bit too good.”
Powell is now expecting probably the biggest league test of his team so far when they travel to France to play Toulouse this Saturday.
He explained: “We know it will be difficult, they’re the other full-time team in the comp.
"When we played them last time we ended up beating them reasonably convincingly, but it was tough and tight, they are aggressive and they are big and put you under pressure so it will be a tough game.
"But if we play well then we’re pretty confident and I’ve seen a different glint in the eyes of players coming into this block of three games now so I think we’ll be all right.
"We’ll prepare really well and get stuck into it.”
Defence has been the key to much of what has been good about Trinity this year and Powell was again able to praise this side of his players’ work in the win at Odsal.
He added: "We’ve been a little bit off defensively in a couple of games since Wembley, but we were pretty consistent.
"The boys were talking at half-time that they didn’t feel like they needed to score again as long as the defence continues to do as it was doing – and that held true.
"There’s a pride in the way that we defend and a commitment to it, which is very pleasing.
"Rugby league is a working class sport and build on hard work – and defence is hard work.”