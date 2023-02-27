Wakefield Trinity with work to do after Wigan performance branded 'unacceptable'

​Trinity were blown away as they conceded six tries in the first half and another five after the break, without managing to muster a single point in reply.

After the opening match was also lost against Catalans Dragons it has given Applegarth headaches to solve as he looks to prove pundits wrong who marked Wakefield down for relegation this year.

He said: "It's a tough one. In the first half, I thought our lack of bite in defence and how Wigan clinically punished us summed it up – 34-0 at half-time is just unacceptable from us as a team.

"I thought it was a mixture of Wigan being outstanding and us just not having that bite about us. We got rolled far too easily.

"Our defensive application was a mile off and it's something that I'll get to the bottom of.

"It's just not acceptable for a team at this level and one that I'm head coach of, so I'll take full responsibility for that, but we've got a lot of work to do.

“I don’t want to say something I’ll regret, but its not something we want to be about at Wakefield Trinity this year at all.”

Applegarth vowed that everyone at the club would be working hard this week to put right the wrongs of the display at Wigan.

Next opponents Huddersfield Giants are also without a win so far, but as a team tipped to finish high up in the Super League table they will represent another tough challenge for Trinity.

“We will review it and have some honest conversation with each other,” added Applegarth.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Wigan, I thought they were outstanding. They definitely got the response they wanted and you could tell they were hurting after that Hull KR loss.

“But from our point of view we’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s not acceptable for Wakefield Trinity, it’s embarrassing.

“It’s a long season, but definitely it would be worrying if we served that up regularly.

“We have gone from round one where I thought there were a lot of positive signs and a couple of areas we could fix up and then we get to round two where we have been totally outplayed.”