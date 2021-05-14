Wakefield Trinity youngster joins Doncaster RLFC on loan

LOAN DEAL: For Wakefield Trinity's Ollie Greensmith. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 20-year-old has been training with the Dons during their pre-season preparations, with the centre impressing enough to earn a place in Richard Horne's squad.

Greensmith signed his first senior deal with Trinity in 2019 and has previously represented England Community Lions.

He will be eligible for Doncaster's league meeting with Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.

Dons head coach Horne said: “Ollie has done well in training with us, and now has a chance to show us what he can do as he looks to make the step up to men’s rugby.

“He is a good player who carries the ball well. They rate him highly at Wakefield and we are grateful they have allowed him to join us.”

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall added: “I’d like to thank Wakefield chairman Michael Carter and coach Chris Chester for allowing us to take a look at Ollie over the past few weeks.