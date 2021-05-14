Wakefield Trinity's bid to sign Cronulla Sharks star Andrew Fifita 'dead in the water'

Trinity had held talks with the twin brother of their prop forward David Fifita but Chester revealed the club will now look elsewhere with the deal "dead in the water".

Chief executive Michael Carter revealed last month that the club had made an offer for the former State of Origin star. Further discussions were held but Chester revealed in Thursday's pre-match press conference for Wakefield's trip to Leeds Rhinos that the deal had collapsed.

“It’s dead in the water,” confirmed Chester.

Andrew Fifita, Tonga International XIII Captains Run, Lions Tour and Oceania Cup, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand. 25 October 2019. Picture: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz /SWpix.com.

“We’re looking elsewhere.”

Wakefield travel to Leeds tonight (Friday) looking to pick up their first competitive win of the 2021 season.

They will face their West Yorkshire rivals without Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou and Tom Johnstone - who is facing another four weeks out with a head injury after missing the last month because of concussion.

Johnstone is set to see a specialist on Monday while Miller and Tupou are expected to be fit for next weekend's home game with Hull KR, when home supporters will be in the stands at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

“I’m more relaxed now than probably I've ever been," said Chester of Wakefield's fortunes so far.

“I’ve seen a group of players that are busting an absolute gut.

“We’re squeezing every ounce out of these guys. We are genuinely getting everything out of them.