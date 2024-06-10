Wakefield Trinity’s connection with fans creating ‘a really strong, vibrant club’ says head coach Daryl Powell after Wembley heroics
Far from it. Days and nights like this have been few and far between. You had to go right back to 1963 for Trin’s last taste of success at the national stadium. And 45 years for their last visit.
Relegation from Super League to the Championship, just a mere nine months ago, seems like it was an eternity away. The transformation, thanks to new owner Matt Ellis and head coach Daryl Powell, has been effective, efficient and rapid.
Unbeaten at the top of the second tier and now the first piece of major silverware safely locked into the club’s trophy cabinet in 61 years thanks to their brilliant 50-6 victory over Sheffield Eagles on Saturday. And this is just the start.
A proud Powell told the Wakefield Express: “Just looking at the support behind the posts and how good that was - that was awesome. We had a bit of a party on the pitch with the fans. It couldn’t have gone any better. The amount of people that were there watching it was pretty special.
“To come down to the Champ and refresh as a club, and as a team, and connect with the fans again, and for them to see what it means to the players, and for the players to see what it means to the fans, creating that connection helps to create a really strong, vibrant club.
“I am proud of that and of the relationships that we have built so early on. There’s a lot of pride in how we are going about our game and how hard we are working at the moment.
“I am proud to see the club grow and develop so quickly, which is hard. We have done a really good job in getting the squad together and then creating a culture and environment where they enjoy and look to get better every day.”
The Wakefield fans were part of a total of 64,845 people who had taken their seats at Wembley for the Challenge Cup final. And Powell insists the stadium should continue to host one of rugby league’s most special day.
He said: “It’s an iconic stadium. If you move it somewhere else, you will lose all that. You will lose all that history. That’s what it is about. Rugby league history. It has to stay there.
