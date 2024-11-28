Wakefield Trinity's emerging player pathway development sessions proving popular

The Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation were delighted to welcome more than 100 players from numerous community clubs to the first of four emerging player pathway core skills development sessions that were planned across November and December at Stanley Rodillians RUFC.

The free-to-attend sessions are aimed at players in school years 10-13, aimed at providing players with playing opportunities during the off-season and to be able to showcase their talents to Wakefield Trinity Youth department coaching staff and scouts for potential selection in the club's Scholarship and Aspire sides.

The second session planned for last Saturday had to be cancelled due inclement weather conditions, but the block's final sessions will take place at Stanley Rodillians RUFC this Saturday (November 30) and on December 7 (10am - 11.15am).

To sign up, follow the link here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/WakefieldTrinityEmergingPlayerProgram202425?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaZyz7q4PFOohe2oWwxpjE8-g3NT_0PlZ71ITWDERh8bTN2MW2o69M4E63s_aem_bBSUSTFRVjWkaECAyPl64Q

For more information, email Community Rugby League Development Manager Alex Bielby on: [email protected]